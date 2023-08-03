Joseph Patrick Stigler

BISHOPVILLE — Joseph Patrick Stigler, age 69, passed away on Monday July 17, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Stigler and Mary Ann “Nancy” McDermott Stigler.

Joe was a man of simple means who loved life, family and living on the Eastern Shore. He would never turn down an opportunity to cheer on the O’s and Ravens. His good nature and laugh will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Stigler; a son, Joseph Stigler (Jody); a sister, Joanne Andryszak; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Beth Shepherd.

Cremation followed his death. A F&F (flannel & flipflop) Celebration of Life will be held at Waterman’s Seafood Restaurant in Ocean City on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Letter of condolences can be sent to the family via, www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Services are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Ruth S. Widdowson

BERLIN — With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Ruth S. Widdowson. Ruth, age 96, passed away at her home in Ocean Pines on July 11, 2023.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1926, to the late Clayton and Esther Simpkins of Mt. Vernon, Md. After graduating from Washington High School in 1943, Ruth was successful in various positions involving oﬃce management. Her longest, and most important career, however, was homemaker, housewife, wife and mother.

Ruth’s life was a testament to the power of love. At the center of her world was her beloved husband of over 50 years, Kenneth. Their union was one of an extraordinary, unwavering commitment, which served as an inspiration to all who witnessed it. Ruth and Kenneth’s bond guided them through many joys and sorrows, and their love was the foundation of their family and lives together.

After Kenneth’s death, family and friends became the heart and soul of her existence. She treasured every moment spent in the company of her loved ones. Ruth’s ability to make others feel valued and loved will forever be etched in the memories of those who experienced her aﬀection.

She possessed a gentle spirit and a kind heart. Her genuine concern for others, her words of wisdom, and her empathetic ear provided comfort and reassurance. Her kind smile had the power to brighten anyone’s day, and her grace and humility were a testament to the beautiful soul she embodied.

Though she has left this earthly realm, her legacy of love and faith will continue to guide and comfort us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Widdowson; by her two sons Gary and Glen Widdowson; two sisters, Audrey Simpkins Jones and Rebecca Simpkins Messick; and nephew Edmund (Eddie) Widdowson, Jr.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Jean Mahew and husband Tom of Ocean Pines and Marie Hansin and husband Morris of Suﬀolk, Va. Ruth has six grandchildren, Carrie (Dustin) Arant, Sara (Bijorn) Hubbard, Chris (Travis), Michael (Shawn), David (Christy), and Robert (Kristy) Hansin, and 12 great grandchildren, Degan and Ryder Arant, Sabastian and Matilda Hubbard, Kenneth, Carter, Tyler, Alana, Madeleine, Alexandra (Alex), Kaya and Korbin Hansin. She is survived by four nieces, Joann Larkin, Eve Kolodner, Shelia Darrah, and Ellen Udovich, and two nephews, Norman (Jonesy) Jones and Jay Udovich. She is also survived by the many people whose lives she has touched.

Graveside services will be held at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather and honor the extraordinary life of Ruth Widdowson. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Living Sent Ministries Inc., PO Box 134, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

As we mourn her loss, let us also remember the following scripture: “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” – John 16:22

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.