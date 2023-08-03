Berlin Little League Juniors State Champions

Berlin Little League Juniors team won the state championship last weekend, defeating Brunswick, 5-3 in the championship game. On Tuesday, Berlin won the first game of the Junior League Eastern Regional Tournament 8-2 over Connecticut. There are nine teams participating in the tournament in DuBois, Pa. The team is pictured after winning the state crown. Submitted Photo