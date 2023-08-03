BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases touting the achievements of local students.

Erin Hurley a resident of Berlin, was awarded Dean’s List honors for academic achievement during the spring 2023 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College.

Jillian Griggs of Berlin was among the undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements. Griggs earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Abigail Yesko, of Berlin, majoring in Marketing, has been named to Youngstown State University’s President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the Spring Semester.

A total of 395 Wor-Wic Community College students have been recognized for superior performance by being named to the dean’s list for the recently completed spring term. Area students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking six or more credit hours during the spring term include:

The following includes students from Sussex, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Sussex County

Bridgeville: Montanyah Hall and Josalyn Stack

Delmar: Mustafa Kilicarslan, Reginald Oliver and Dustin Palen

Frankford: Ryan Thurmond

Greenwood: Ashley Killian

Laurel: Allison Oppel and Shelby Parsons

Lewes: Bryanna Bundick

Millsboro: Tenni Botts, Tierney Cannon and Jessica Wilson

Seaford: Jeannette Henning

Selbyville: Brooke Patton

Worcester County

Berlin: Kyra Arnold, Isabell Ashley, Jacob Bauer, Lauren Bodolus, Iyland Bonebrake, Rumina Bowers, Layla Chrysanthis, Kevin Coats, Addison Cook, Cash Cyburt, Sawyer Ellis-Gaal, Jonathan Franklin, Hayden Gable, Melina Grant, Audreyanna Heinsinger, Chakirah Henry, Charletta Henry, Juliana Jaeger, Lexi Kliphouse, William Kozma, Shyanne Markland, Connor McCracken, Tessa McNeill, Lauren Melnick, Grace Nichols, Julia Nickey, Jenna Olafsson, Katelyn Pizlo, Connor Plumley, Katherine Rimel, Daniel Scott, Michael Sellers Jr., Melissa Smack, Sarah Stephan, Stephen Wade, Jonathan Wallace, Riley Wilson and Diego Zane

Bishopville: Grant Cheynet, Andrea Cohee, Jessica Cropper, Autumn Drew, Hunter Nelson, Kylie Record and Lance Ward

Girdletree: Kellyann Belka and Ronnie Lukens

Ocean City: Ella Ames, Dimitri Anthony, Karly Arment, Lorelei Auker, Kayla Brady, Maddox Bunting, Keeley Catrino, Timothy Chaykosky Jr., Kathleen Ewing, Renee Fohner, Lucas Franzetti, Chelsea Hale, Alexandria Harkness, Ja-Quez Harrell, Kameron Harris, Garrett Herr, Tiffany McClain, William Melgar, Jeremy Mitchell, Jean Morales, Calvin Nguyen, Willa Novelli, Peter Redding, Yasmeen Sbih, Emily Schroeder, Jon Snelson, Abigail Stabinski and Victor Willowdean

Pocomoke City: Susan Bamonto, Amber Bloomfield, Harrison Bradley, Dustin Bratten, Michelle Craig, Deyton Dean, Daijah Dickerson, Samantha Hoffman, Nicole Ludwig, Andrew Ortiz and Megan Smith

Showell: Emily Stitely

Snow Hill: Krystal Beall, Alexis Harper, Victoria Harper, Kyle Labo, Ann Lawson, David Mason, Kernighan Mitchell, Samuel St. Pierre and Lauren Tolbert

Whaleyville: Sarah Burke

Wicomico County

Bivalve: Josephine D’Aquila and Dena Fitz-Coy

Delmar: Moriah Cullen, Kara Davis, Morgan Gibson, Natalie Hands, Rebekah Jackson, Eleanor Kessie, Alexandria Lord, Kayla Maron, Emma Marshall, John Paul McGrath, Diego Rafael Montes, Alyssa Schoolman and Galena Twilley

Eden: Emma Bailey, Danna Colorado, Madelyn Cook, Thomas Cooper, Kasie Hammond and Lilly Ngo

Fruitland: Mia Foster, Dylan Grossmith, Hannah Mezick, Caroline Moore, Chloe Parsons, Cainta Virgil, Vanessa Virgil and Zoe Zink

Hebron: Marah Corbin, Liam Evans, Ella Floyd, Emily Foster, Evan Giordano, Kora Layfield, Zane Leutner, Jessica Messick, Brooke Podlaszewski, Sean Shockley Jr. and Zachary Solembrino

Mardela Springs: Rob Bridenbaugh, Kathleen Evans, Abreya Gunther, Christopher Hatton, Casey Insley and Kathleen Parker

Parsonsburg: Kaylee Davis, Julia Franklin, Thomas Jones, Hannah King, Nelson Long and Charles Repsher Jr.

Pittsville: Maddy Brewington, Rachel Donaway, Regina Harr, Anna Smith and Kenneth Spock

Salisbury: Awab Abdallah, Peyton Acito Jr., Jazmin Aguilar-Lopez, Nikeema Allen, Brooklyn Bagley, Christian Bailey, Madison Bean, Grace Beauchamp, Dominick Beck, Raegan Becker, Dakota Beideman, Piolo Belloso, Sara Berg, Darline Biennevil, Evan Bier, Braden Binkley, Joseph Blake, Anne-Marie Boyer, Brianna Bradley, Aidan Brinsfield, MaryKathryne Brown, Melissa Bugner, Jacob Burget, Jai Burse, Colby Byer, Roberto Caceres Caliz, Olivia Carichner, Broghan Carmean, Lochlyn Carmean, Giana Cauble, Ishaan Chakraborty, Rafeh Cheema, Daja Chester, Maya Chow, Candice Coleman, Timothy Collins Jr., Monique Copes, James Craft Jr, Yesenia Crespo, Adrian Cropper, Anna Crowley, Kimberly Cruz, Madison Cuesta, Linda Cux Chan, Tyler Davidson, Bri’anna Davis, Tyler DeMeo, Harrison Duncan, Kelsey Duncan, Norman Edwards III, Alyson Eisemann, Mackenzie Elliott, Ryan Ellis, Armand Ennals, Brittany Ennis, Blaine Erdie, Joshua Eskridge, Rhiannon Eutsler, Caitlyn Evans, Lydia Faleye, Kelly Fasig, Andrea Gattis, Bethany Geeslin, Amanda Glorius, Jake Gordy, Riley Grant, Briana Griffin, Jayna Griffith, Emily Gutierrez, Tineka Harmon, Brady Harrington, Emma Harris, Aspen Hirsch, Brittanne Hoffman, Ethan Holland, Houlie Houle, Paige Houseal, Tim Howell, Jaelynn Hudson, Teresa Hughes, Dillon Incendio, Latisha Jeffress, Andersen Jennings, Rece Johnson, Janet Jones, Rochelle Jones, Hailey Kane, Alisha Khurram, Skylar Kramer, Thomas Linthurst, Jessica Lovo-Ventura, Luke MacDonald, William Matthews, Rebekah McKelvey, Gino Meienschein, Ian Meienschein, Brittany Melson, Daniela Mendez, Melody Mildon Sr., Emily Miller, Jamie Miller, Kathy Minnick, Krysta Morgan, Sierra Nakey, Brittany Nelson, Macy NeSmith, Raelynne Nesmith, Madison Oliphant, Logan Oluvic, Ji Park, Elizabeth Parr, Caroline Parsons, Kirsten Parsons, Riley Parsons, Diana Payne, Rebekah Perkins, Andrew Phillips, Lilly Pitts, Carley Plaskon, Courtni Powell, Laura Puente, Patrice Purnell, Veronica Purnell, Edwin Pusey, Briana Randolph, Kirsten Reams, Sarah Reynolds, Gabriella Rollins, Evens Saintil, Palmira Sanchez, Kennedy Scott, Alexander Shetler, Ryan Shull, Jennifer Smith, Carson Spotts, Alyssa Springer, Drew Swanger, Cheryl Teal, Maya Thompsen, Kayla Thornton, Ceylon Trader Jr., Jenna Tran, Flormen Trazo, Haley Urban, Zavia Vann, Ashton Vazquez, Dana Walters, Chelsea Ward, Daniel Warwick, Jordyn Welch, Casie Whetzel, Allyson White, Hannah White, Zachary White, Sevonne Whittington, Katelyn Whitzel, Tara Wisniewski, Nikyia Wooten, Azar Yarali, Chelsea Young, Mario Zagal Terrones and Hunter Zimnoch

Sharptown: Jacob Amon and Camryn Owens

Tyaskin: Elijah Cockey, Sarah Milbow and John Wright III

Willards: Oziel Bonola Soriano, Enid Cabrera, Makayla Dukes, Jordan Mohr, Hailiey Reeder and Nicolas Rickards.

(BULLET)Two Salisbury University alumnae will spend part of the next year teaching English and experiencing cultures abroad as recipients of the 2023-24 U.S. Fulbright Student Award.

Samantha Bartell ’22, from Montgomery Village, will fulfill her English Teaching Assistantship award in Moldova. Hira Shahbaz ’20, from Salisbury, will undertake hers in Kazakhstan.

Two other SU semifinalists, Shayna Grossberg ’20, from Gaithersburg, and Allison Latham, a current international studies major from Lusby, were selected as alternates for the program.

“To be selected as a Fulbright Student is one of the most prestigious honors a student or recent graduate can achieve,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “Both Samantha and Hira were very accomplished students at SU, and both know the benefits of studying abroad.

“To be able to advance the education of others while experiencing cultures in other countries is a wonderful opportunity. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to what lies ahead for them.”

Bartell sees the award as an opportunity to help others, as she did as a member of SU’s Best Buddies and Girls on Top of the World service organizations.

“I believe in the importance of advocating for groups who are systematically and historically disadvantaged in education systems globally,” she said. “This means using my privilege of a quality education to ensure that future generations have equal opportunities and are empowered to pursue their own education.”