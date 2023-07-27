Things I Like – July 28, 2023

A cold beer in hand whenever I grill

Lamb chops

Locals doing well in fishing tourneys

The view from the Verrazano Bridge

Beach days so long multiple meals are involved

A quick summer storm

Messi’s debut in the MLS

The movie, “Good Will Hunting”

My son’s passion for the LeBron Vs. Jordan debate

Being busy, but not chaotic

A work day with no meetings

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.