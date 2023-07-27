SALISBURY — As the result of a successful 2023 race, the Tim Kennard River Run donated more than $14,000 back to the community this month.

The 18th annual event was held March 19 at Salisbury Bible Fellowship, with Rob’s Run for Kids held the prior day at the Evolution Craft Brewing Co. Public House. More than 300 runners participated in the 10-mile and 5K races.

Since its inception, the Tim Kennard River Run has benefited children and animals, as race namesake Kennard requested before he died of kidney cancer in 2004.

“We are so proud to carry on Tim Kennard’s legacy by supporting these wonderful community organizations,” said Race Director Harlan Eagle. “Thanks to all who participated in this year’s event, as well as to our sponsors who make the Tim Kennard River Run possible.”

The Tim Kennard River Run, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, donated $5,000 to Coalition of Caring, a fund for animals in need; $3,000 to TEAM 360, which helps people of different abilities participate in mainstream athletic events; and $3,000 to the Eastern Shore Running Club Scholarship Fund, which funds college scholarships for local high school seniors.

Salisbury Bible Fellowship stepped up when a location was needed for the 2022 race and continued as the host for 2023. In appreciation for the church’s kindness and support, the race committee also awarded the church $3,000 for a second year.

Salisbury Bible Fellowship will again host the Tim Kennard River Run in 2024. The race committee decided to move the Tim Kennard River Run up by two weeks, back to its former race weekend, and next year’s race will be held Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Rob’s Run for Kids raised $515 for a scholarship in Rob Schultheis’ name at the Salisbury University Foundation. Schultheis was a local runner and community advocate.

The race would like to thank the following 2023 sponsors, in addition to Pohanka of Salisbury: The Gaudreau Law Firm, Geiger Pump & Equipment, Vernon Powell Shoes, Avery Hall, Brad and Kim Gillis, Bernstein Family, Camp Odyssey, Carey Chiropractic, Chiamulera Family, Culling Innovations Photography, DIY Marine & Auto Detailing, Driven Physiotherapy, Eastern Shore Running Club, Evolution Craft Brewing Co. Public House, Excelsia Injury Care, Fixer Upper Health Club, Hampton Inn & Suites Salisbury/Fruitland, Jan and Jim Perdue, King Kone, Krometis Family, Pemberton Appliance, Pepsi, Pete Richardson Family, Rise Up Coffee, Salisbury Bible Fellowship, Sharp Energy, Signs by Andrea, Sysco and Whitehead Real Estate.