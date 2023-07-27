A guilty pleasure of mine continues to be reading the website, raisingteenstoday.com. This fun little nugget popped up this week.

It was a listing, titled Things No One Tells You About Raising Teenagers.

You’ll go broke paying for groceries, braces, car insurance and new cell phones That your teen’s favorite responses will be, “I’ll do it later,” “I’m too tired,” “oh … I forgot,” and “Good.” That you’ll start missing them long before they move out. That they’ll be too freaking tired to do anything during the day, but too wired to sleep at night. You’ll spend 86% of your time driving them and their friends to Timbuktu. That they’ll develop a major hoodie and foodie obsession. That your mere existence could annoy or embarrass them. That you can’t you use proper punctuation when texting them or they’ll think you’re nagging or being salty. How sweet, funny and kind they are … when they want to be. That even though they drive you bonkers at times, one day you’ll wake up and realize they’re one of your very best friends.

I have some more to add to the list, so here goes.