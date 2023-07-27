The Adventures Of Fatherhood – July 28, 2023

A guilty pleasure of mine continues to be reading the website, raisingteenstoday.com. This fun little nugget popped up this week.

It was a listing, titled Things No One Tells You About Raising Teenagers.

  1. You’ll go broke paying for groceries, braces, car insurance and new cell phones
  2. That your teen’s favorite responses will be, “I’ll do it later,” “I’m too tired,” “oh … I forgot,” and “Good.”
  3. That you’ll start missing them long before they move out.
  4. That they’ll be too freaking tired to do anything during the day, but too wired to sleep at night.
  5. You’ll spend 86% of your time driving them and their friends to Timbuktu.
  6. That they’ll develop a major hoodie and foodie obsession.
  7. That your mere existence could annoy or embarrass them.
  8. That you can’t you use proper punctuation when texting them or they’ll think you’re nagging or being salty.
  9. How sweet, funny and kind they are … when they want to be.
  10. That even though they drive you bonkers at times, one day you’ll wake up and realize they’re one of your very best friends.

I have some more to add to the list, so here goes.

  1. The answer is always “yes,” to is your room clean, but the reality is always far different until coercion.
  2. No matter how exhausted, they refuse to go to bed early in the summertime because they do not have school.
  3. Showering immediately after working out and getting off a shift at a restaurant is out of the question.
  4. Despite the rude treatment given to parents, you will hear constantly how well-mannered and polite they are to other people.
  5. Cursing one time around them will result in them thinking they have full license to do so anytime. This, I heard from a friend.
  6. Under absolutely no circumstances will they ever stand next to you at a concert. You may even see them standing by themselves across the way.
  7. A surefire way to get teens and their friends out of the pool is to lay on a lounge chair nearby.
  8. Discrimination is rampant when it comes to vegetables.
  9. When talk of leaving the house comes around, it’s best to ask a simple question: ‘are you ready to walk out the door right now?’ If the answer is yes, don’t believe it.
  10. Normal times to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner are not important.
  11. Some conversations take a turn to the ugly without any warning.
  12. Silence should not be reason for concern.
  13. When they are looking at their phones, there’s no reason to try and start a conversation.
  14. A breath test will truly determine if the teeth have been brushed.
  15. They will not want their pictures taken now, but they will later be glad to see how much they have changed over time.
  16. Boy/girl teen relationships are complicated and can change drastically from morning to night.
  17. Phone calls are the fastest way to get a hold of them, followed by text messages. Most teens don’t know how to reply to an email evidently.
  18. They are far more likely to try a new food for a stranger.
  19. You can never be prepared for exactly how uncool they can make you feel.
  20. Rides to and from wherever they want to go are more expected than appreciated.
  21. They hide their love.
  22. Teen siblings will pummel each other for no reason at all, but will stand up for each other no matter.
  23. Showers will average about 10 minutes depending on the level of their perceived exhaustion.
  24. Taking an Uber alone is a goal, but not paying for it.
  25. Manual labor around the yard is expected to be rewarded.
  26. Knocking and waiting a few seconds before opening a closed door is best for all.
  27. Relaxing at home involves pajama pants and no shirt.
  28. Giving advice is a surefire way to get the opposite choice chosen.
  29. If let on their own, packing for a trip will only involve clothes for one day.
  30. Nine times out of 10 you will just do it after getting so tired of waiting for the clothes in the dryer to get folded.
  31. Clothes will disappear every single day.
  32. Biking somewhere is always cooler than walking.
  33. Always empty pockets from their clothes because there could be surprises.
  34. It’s more likely than not they will not flush the toilet.

