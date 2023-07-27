Scott T. Grant

BERLIN — Scott Taylor Grant, age 73, passed away May, 22, 2023 at Health First Viera Hospital in Viera, Fla. following a short illness.

Born in Annapolis, he was the son of the late Clarence Hubert Grant and Lois Katherine Haas Grant. In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his late wife Betty Jean Grant.

Scott is survived by his wife, Martha Robertson Grant of Viera, Fla.; sons Mr. and Mrs. David Parsons of Ocean Pines, Maryland and Shane Grant of Olney, Md.; grandchildren Rafe and Kendahl Parsons; and best friend, Dave Merritt of Willards.

Scott moved to Salisbury at the age of 16. He had a career with Showell Farms where he worked his way to the position of Assistant Manager of Data Processing. Scott enjoyed golf, camping and traveling.

Cremation followed his death. Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ALS Association. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Dolores Sees Strawbridge

BERLIN — Dolores Sees Strawbridge passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on Jan. 18, 1928, in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Raymond Charles Sees and Anna Louise Pyle Sees.

She attended Marion College of Virginia, earning a degree in Liberal Arts in 1947 and subsequently worked in Baltimore and Sykesville before retiring to Melbourne, Fla. in 1975. Following the death of her husband in 1987, she returned to Sykesville in 2006 and moved to Berlin in 2020 to be near family.

She is survived by sons, Robert of Ocean City and Carl Strawbridge of York Bridge of York Beach, Maine; brother Raymond Sees of Roseburg, Ore.; grandchildren, Patrick of North Yarmouth, Maine, Kevin of Lee, N.H., Dean of Ocean City, Raymond of Virginia Beach, Va. and John of Sykesville; and great-grandchildren, Don, Nora, Henry and William. She was a steadfast friend, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and resilient in meeting the challenges of life over nine decades.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Neilson Strawbridge, and daughters, Kristen Greene and Laura Jeffries.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date. She was a long-term supporter of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church in Eldersberg. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin.

Jim Adcock

BERLIN — Heaven must have wanted a little more color and joy because on July 19, at age 75, renowned local artist and benefactor, Jim Adcock, passed peacefully over, in the arms of his loving wife.

Jim was born and raised in Dundalk, Md., the youngest child and only son of Bentley and Florence (née Reckline) Adcock. He is survived by his wife, Karen Adcock; sisters Betty Pyfer and Rose Adcock; brother-in-law Darel Patrick; daughter Jessica Dziemburski (Robert); son Jason, stepdaughters Amy Brennan Ohringer (Ron) and Nikkole McClure; and grandchildren Makenna and Kara Dziemburski, Alice and Derek Ohringer, and Bohdi McClure. He was also a dear father figure to nieces Marilyn Wellington (Mark), Amber Burgess (Randy) and Trina McDonald. He had too many other relatives to name, but was especially close to his cousin, Delana Wisnauskas, of Ocean Pines.

Jim said he could not remember a time when he didn’t want to be an artist. Though he had the brains and heart to conquer any discipline, he had scores of stories about the trouble he got into in school because he didn’t care about learning anything but art. The prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art apparently agreed, enthusiastically accepting him as a student and ultimately awarding him a degree in art education, which he used initially to teach art to middle schoolers in the Baltimore school system. By then married with a young family, he left teaching, partly to make more money and because he felt he wasn’t having much of an impact on the kids. If only he had known then how many working artists today credit “Mr. Adcock” for fueling their passion for self-expression and imbuing them with the confidence to be true to their own visions.

Before moving to Delmarva in the 1990’s, Jim worked as a commercial artist, a liquor distributor and a railroad brakeman, a job that provided him with enough amazing stories he was frequently urged to write a book, though he couldn’t put down his paint brushes long enough to do it.

Jim found his true home and career in Delmarva, a place he adored, with people he made it his business to know and befriend. Jim was a local icon. He left a huge catalog of artwork celebrating the people, landscapes, architecture, and attractions in the area. Countless local residents commissioned him to paint their homes, pets, or favorite locations. Jim was always moved to see how happy people were when they came to vacation in the area. He made it his mission to paint the things that would remind folks of the memories they made here.

In addition to painting, Jim had many passions. He and his former wife, Edie Brennan, herself a well-known and accomplished real estate broker, helped to begin the Wines in the Pines club, where he could share his encyclopedic knowledge of and appreciation for good wines. Edie also used his love of theater to wheedle him into performing with and designing sets for the Ocean Pines Players, a tactic also successfully employed by his current wife, Karen. Jim loved music and it was always playing in the studio. He was an avid reader and moviegoer, and Sunday could not begin until he finished the New York Times crossword puzzle.

After moving to Delmarva, Jim held several jobs before working full time as a painter. While working in publishing, he decided Ocean Pines deserved a better newspaper, so he created the Ocean Pines Gazette. The paper grew quickly and in 2004, Jim sold it to Flag Publications, which renamed it the Bayside Gazette. From then until his death, Jim published a humorous editorial cartoon in the Gazette every week that won him an entirely new set of fans.

Jim’s greatest talent of all was as a human, a mensch. He was a gentle giant, whose empathy and compassion knew no bounds. He adored his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them, especially the little ones. He was the truest of friends and was unfailingly gracious, generous, and kind to acquaintances and strangers alike. No matter what was going on inside him at a given time, the people he was with saw only attention, patience, and caring. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The Art League of Ocean City, of which Jim was an enthusiastic member and contributor, is working with the family to establish an annual scholarship in Jim’s name. To support that cause, donations in his name can be sent via Art League of Ocean City’s website. Though he rarely mentioned it, Jim was a proud member of the Monacan Indian Nation and a generous supporter of their efforts on behalf of Native American welfare. Those who wish to remember Jim in this way can donate to the tribe at Monacan Indian Nation, 111 Highview Drive, Madison Heights, Va. 24572.

Jim chose to be cremated. There will be Celebration of Life at Community Church of Ocean Pines on Sept. 23, details to be announced later. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

Lacie Marie Elza

BERLIN — Lacie Marie Elza, 33, of Berlin, passed away on July 3, 2023.

Lacie was born on Oct. 25, 1989. After Lacie graduated from Dundalk High School in 2007, she pursued higher education, ultimately leading her to find her true passion. Lacie worked for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, but she would tell you she worked for the patients. Lacie dedicated her time, and more importantly, her heart, to countless amounts of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) patients, and she was overjoyed to do so.

When Lacie was not devoting her time working, she loved watching Spanish television, listening to stand-up comedy, sunbathing on a beach, and spending quality time with family.

Lacie was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Beverly Dowell; maternal grandfather, Earl Elza, and paternal grandfather, R.L. Price. Lacie is survived by her mother, Barbara Elza; father, Timothy Price; and stepfather, Anthony Dacre. She is also survived by her siblings, Sierra Dacre, Mason Price, Anthony Dacre II, and Michael Dacre. Lacie had two nephews and a niece, Julian Dacre, Dakota Dacre, and Giada Dacre. Lacie also leaves behind her best friend, Ashleigh Vergara-Hurt and husband Tim Hurt, and their children, who Lacie was a godmother to. Lacie’s godchildren include Jadyn, Ethyn, Evelyn and Adalyn. Lacie is also survived by her paternal uncle, Earl Comegys; paternal aunt, Barb Comegys; maternal aunt, Susan Howell; paternal aunt, Linda Price; paternal uncle, Dan Price; and paternal grandmother, Mary K. Price.

Funeral services were privately held, but a Celebration of Life to remember Lacie will be held, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the beach, at the Inlet in Ocean City. The celebration will begin at four in the afternoon. The celebration is open to anyone and everyone who wishes to honor Lacie.

While flowers are appreciated and more than welcome, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association, or the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, as Lacie would have desired.

Glenn Arthur Mumbauer

OCEAN CITY — Glenn Arthur Mumbauer: A Life Lived with Passion, Laughter and the Spirit of “Captain Pipe.”

Glenn Arthur Mumbauer, born on Jan. 14, 1955, in the City of Philadelphia, Pa., set sail on his final journey on July 19, 2023, in the coastal paradise of Ocean City.

Glenn’s life was a symphony of laughter and love and he leaves behind a cherished family. His heart was captured by Marjorie Malcolm Harms, his beloved fiancé, and together they built a beautiful life filled with joy. Glenn was proud of Marjie’s daughters Julie, Stefanie, and Kirsten and the seven grandchildren brought him boundless joy, each one a unique and cherished treasure.

When Glenn first became a boat captain, he earned the nickname “Captain Pipe,” a title that stuck with him through the years as he navigated the ocean waves with skill and a twinkle in his eye. He set sail with a fearless spirit, embodying the essence of a true captain, guiding his crew through uncharted waters and creating memories that would last a lifetime.

As a child, Glenn’s summers were filled with memories spent on Long Beach Island with his grandparents. It was there that he discovered his lifelong passion for fishing, under the patient guidance of his grandfather. Glenn’s adventurous spirit took him to the waters of Ocean City, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and exotic locales like Isla Mujeres and Cabo Mexico, Galapagos Islands and Venezuela, chasing after the majestic Marlin.

In addition to his passion for fishing, Glenn was also known as Mr. Fixit among friends and family. There was nothing he couldn’t repair, tinker with or improve, making him the go-to person for any home project.

In his leisure hours, you would find him sharing warm moments with his feline companions, Gabby, Stripey, and Spooky, who had the privilege of basking in his loving care.

Glenn’s community spirit shone brightly through his involvement as a board member of Surf’s Edge Condominium. He was a past president of the Marlin Club, where his passion for fishing found a fitting home. For 15 years, he served as a White Marlin Open Tournament judge, leaving a legacy that will forever be cherished.

Glenn Arthur Mumbauer will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and the ability to make anyone smile. He had a knack for finding joy in the simplest of moments and an uncanny talent for sharing laughter with friends, old and new. He found camaraderie and adventure in the company of his close friends Constantine, Carlos, Mark, Jimmy, and Mike, and together they crafted memories that will be treasured forever.

As we bid farewell to Glenn, we find comfort in knowing that he would want us to remember him with smiles on our faces, casting off our worries like a well-aimed fishing line. Let us honor him by living our lives with the same passion, joy, and love for the ocean and its mysteries. Glenn’s spirit will forever dance upon the waves, guiding us through storms and calm waters alike.

He is survived by his fiancé Marjorie Malcolm Harms; her daughters Julie Galbraith (Richard), Stefanie Matranga (Nicholas), Kirsten Siravo (Dominic); and seven grandchildren, Carter, Declan, Brynn, Austin, Casey, Montana and Jackson. He is also survived by his closest friends, Constantine ‘Gus’ Mitsopoulos, Carlos Bentos, Mark Hardt (Paula), Jimmy Motsko, and Mike Koontz (Jenny).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, a cause close to Glenn’s heart.

Glenn’s celebration of life will be held at a later date, giving us time to come together and celebrate his life.

In the words of Glenn himself, “Life is an adventure, and I’m just grateful I had a fishing rod in hand.” Until we meet again, fair winds and following seas.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Robert William Jackson, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Robert William Jackson, Jr., age 63, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Havre de Grace, he was the son of the late Robert William Jackson, Sr. and Mary Louise Etien Jackson.

Robert W. Jackson Jr., or as many affectionately knew him as Bobby, sadly passed away at the age of 62 on July 17, 2023. Bob was born on Nov. 13, 1959, at Harford Memorial Hospital to Mary and Robert Jackson. Growing up in Perry Point, Md., he attended Perryville high school, graduating in the class of 1978, then attended Cecil Community College. In the summer months, Bob made his way to Ocean City, working various jobs, until he found his second home at the 13th Street parking lot. Bob never had any children of his own, but he had the parking lot guys who he treated like his kids. Anyone who worked for him will tell you that he wasn’t like any other boss, Bob would treat you like family. Family was very important to Bobby. He was a brother to three sisters, Suzanne, Lisa and Michelle (Shelly), an uncle to two, Jordan and Adrienne, and a great uncle to three, Landon, Logan and Liam.

There is simply not enough ink to print out the seemingly never-ending list of friends Bob gathered over the years, so instead there will be two celebrations of life for Bobby where all can gather to swap stories and laugh as he would have wanted. Dates and locations for these gatherings are still to be announced. Cremation followed his death. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bob’s favorite charity “Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation” Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Lawrence Joseph McCarty

BERLIN — Lawrence Joseph McCarty, age 92, of Berlin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Silver Spring.

Born in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late Lawrence Joseph McCarty Sr. and Helen (McKeone) McCarty. He was the husband of the late Dolores McCarty.

Lawrence is survived by his children, Michael McCarty and wife JoAnne, Larry McCarty and wife Cindy, Sharon Morrone and husband Patrick Morrone, Janine Fortes and husband Tom Fortes, Edward McCarty and wife Kelly, Thomas McCarty, Nancy Corle and husband Dennis Corle. In addition to his children, he is survived by his siblings Marie Ellis and Patrick McCarty as well as his 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Adams and his sister Helen Ellis and brothers James, John, Daniel and Joseph.

Lawrence was a 1949 graduate of Camden Catholic High School in Camden, N.J. He joined the apprenticeship of IBEW LU#98 in Philadelphia in 1950. During his apprenticeship, he was drafted into the army for the Korean War and served as an x-ray tech. When he came back from serving, he finished his apprenticeship and later became the Director of Apprenticeship Training for Local #98 which he served until 1970. During his time as Apprentice Training Director, he matriculated to Drexel University for the night Electrical Engineering curriculum. He graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering. In 1976, he moved with his family to Rockville, where he began working for IBEW International Office in Washington, DC. After a few years he was promoted to the Director of Computer Services for the IO until his retirement in 1993. Lawrence was a 72 year member of IBEW Local #98.

Upon retirement he moved to Ocean Pines and lived there until his passing. Lawrence lived a life of love of family, faith, and integrity. Lawrence was a member of the St. John Neumann church and choir. He was also a member of the Pinetones and Worcester Chorale. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He most enjoyed his time as a husband, dad, Popop and Poppoppop.

Visitation will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home 108 William St., Berlin, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Monday Aug. 7, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11211 Beauchamp Rd., Berlin, Maryland on Monday Aug. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Md. on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023 at noon. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences can be shared with the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Ruth S. Widdowson

BERLIN — With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Ruth S. Widdowson. Ruth, age 96, passed away at her home in Ocean Pines on July 11, 2023.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1926, to the late Clayton and Esther Simpkins of Mt. Vernon, Md. After graduating from Washington High School in 1943, Ruth was successful in various positions involving oﬃce management. Her longest, and most important career, however, was homemaker, housewife, wife and mother.

Ruth’s life was a testament to the power of love. At the center of her world was her beloved husband of over 50 years, Kenneth. Their union was one of an extraordinary, unwavering commitment, which served as an inspiration to all who witnessed it. Ruth and Kenneth’s bond guided them through many joys and sorrows, and their love was the foundation of their family and lives together.

After Kenneth’s death, family and friends became the heart and soul of her existence. She treasured every moment spent in the company of her loved ones. Ruth’s ability to make others feel valued and loved will forever be etched in the memories of those who experienced her aﬀection.

She possessed a gentle spirit and a kind heart. Her genuine concern for others, her words of wisdom, and her empathetic ear provided comfort and reassurance. Her kind smile had the power to brighten anyone’s day, and her grace and humility were a testament to the beautiful soul she embodied.

Though she has left this earthly realm, her legacy of love and faith will continue to guide and comfort us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Widdowson; by her two sons Gary and Glen Widdowson; two sisters, Audrey Simpkins Jones and Rebecca Simpkins Messick; and nephew Edmund (Eddie) Widdowson, Jr.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Jean Mahew and husband Tom of Ocean Pines and Marie Hansin and husband Morris of Suﬀolk, Va. Ruth has six grandchildren, Carrie (Dustin) Arant, Sara (Bijorn) Hubbard, Chris (Travis), Michael (Shawn), David (Christy), and Robert (Kristy) Hansin, and 12 great grandchildren, Degan and Ryder Arant, Sabastian and Matilda Hubbard, Kenneth, Carter, Tyler, Alana, Madeleine, Alexandra (Alex), Kaya and Korbin Hansin. She is survived by four nieces, Joann Larkin, Eve Kolodner, Shelia Darrah, and Ellen Udovich, and two nephews, Norman (Jonesy) Jones and Jay Udovich. She is also survived by the many people whose lives she has touched.

Graveside services will be held at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather and honor the extraordinary life of Ruth Widdowson. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Living Sent Ministries Inc., PO Box 134, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

As we mourn her loss, let us also remember the following scripture: “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” – John 16:22

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.