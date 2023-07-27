SNOW HILL – Officials this week approved the promoter’s license that will allow alcohol sales at Oceans Calling this fall. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the promoter’s license application submitted by Spectrum Catering, Concessions and Events, the company that will provide hospitality services during Oceans Calling.…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – Officials handed down a fine and a suspension to a local store after clerks sold alcohol to minors twice within a month. The camp store at Frontier Town was fined $1,500 and received a four-day suspension from the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) this week. The suspension, which started Immediately…
Read More »
BERLIN – The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board found the Town of Berlin did not violate the Open Meetings Act when it closed three meetings related to the development of Heron Park. While resident Edward Hammond believes the town used the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for Heron Park to evade the Open Meetings Act,…
Read More »
BERLIN – Elected officials agreed to update an appraisal for the portion of Heron Park property they have not ruled out selling yet. The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted 4-1, with Councilman Steve Green opposed, to update an appraisal for parcel 57, the lot that features the old processing plant next to the railroad…
Read More »