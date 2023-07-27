OCEAN CITY – Jolly Roger Amusement Parks celebrated Christmas in July this week with a Toys for Tots drive to benefit local families.

On Tuesday, Jolly Roger Amusement Parks partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations in celebration of Christmas in July. In addition to the toy collection, guests who brought in a $20 donation received a discount on any park purchase.

“Thank you Jolly Roger for having us again this year,” said Sharon Ruest, Toys for Tots coordinator. “This is actually year number six, so we are excited to be here again and for the tremendous support you provide to the local Toys for Tots campaigns. Last year, our campaign distributed over 10,000 toys to over 4,400 kids. So it was an amazing year for us, and part of that is because of what Jolly Roger does to kick us off in July.”

Each year, on July 24 and 25, Jolly Roger Amusement Parks celebrates Christmas in July with Christmas-themed festivities throughout its parks. This year’s annual celebration included free pictures with Santa, holiday-themed shows and circus performances, and a toy drive, which took place at the 30th Street park on Tuesday.

“It’s nice to be at Jolly Roger again as we celebrate Christmas in July in Ocean City,” Mayor Rick Meehan said. “I want to thank everybody for participating and Jolly Roger, of course, for bringing this event forward. It’s all for a good cause, not to just celebrate Christmas in July, but for Toys for Tots, and how important it is to so many people throughout our country.”

On Tuesday, Jolly Roger Amusement Park officials joined with elected leaders, representatives of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and Ocean City Jeep Club, and the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League to kick off the park’s Toys for Tots campaign.

The toy drive featured a color guard presentation by the First State Detachment, a check presentation from Jolly Roger and speeches from park staff and local officials.

“What a perfect place to do this,” Meehan said. “This is where all the kids in Ocean City come to enjoy time with their families. So it’s really the perfect venue to hold Christmas in July.”

Chamber representative Colby Noble also recognized Jolly Roger for their efforts.

“You are a big part of the community, so everything you guys put back into it is amazing,” she said. “We know everything you’ve done for Toys for Tots is going to help all the kids.”

Over the years, Jolly Roger Amusement Parks has collected hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars in donations as part of its participation in the Toys for Tots campaign. For more information, visit jollyrogerpark.com/christmas-in-july.