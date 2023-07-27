BLC Approves Alcohol Sales For Oceans Calling; Festival Organizers Talk Security, Access SNOW HILL – Officials this week approved the promoter’s license that will allow alcohol sales at Oceans Calling this fall. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the promoter’s license application submitted by Spectrum Catering, Concessions and Events, the company that will provide hospitality services during Oceans Calling.… Read More »

Frontier Town Store Fined, Suspended For Selling Alcohol To Minors SNOW HILL – Officials handed down a fine and a suspension to a local store after clerks sold alcohol to minors twice within a month. The camp store at Frontier Town was fined $1,500 and received a four-day suspension from the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) this week. The suspension, which started Immediately

Berlin Cleared In Open Meetings Inquiry BERLIN – The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board found the Town of Berlin did not violate the Open Meetings Act when it closed three meetings related to the development of Heron Park. While resident Edward Hammond believes the town used the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for Heron Park to evade the Open Meetings Act,