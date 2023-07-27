FENWICK ISLAND – Another public workshop will be held as design and planning moves forward for a bridge replacement project near Fenwick Island.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is inviting community members to a public workshop on Aug. 15 regarding the replacement of Bridge 3-437 on Lighthouse Road. The agency reports the primary

purpose of the meeting is to gain feedback from the public on architectural enhancements being considered for the bridge replacement project.

“The workshop will also include a brief presentation providing updates on the planned construction method for the bridge replacement project,” a notice reads. “Presentations will begin at 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by an open forum allowing the public to ask questions and provide feedback on the project.”

In February,

DelDOT held its first public workshop to present plans and timelines for a bridge replacement project along Route 54. While work is expected to take place over the course of two years, officials say travelers should expect minimal disruptions.

“The way we’re going to handle it is instead of full detours, we’re going to build it in phases …,” Project Manager Nick Dean said at the time. “So in theory, you won’t feel the effects too much.”

The existing bridge, located next to Catch 54 and Harpoon Hanna’s, is nearing the end of its useful service life. And with several large cracks and exposed reinforcement, officials are looking to replace the bridge entirely.

To that end, DelDOT representatives in February presented community members with plans for a construction project that would start in the fall of 2024 and end in May of 2026. Dean reported that construction would pause during the summer months.

“We’re going to eliminate half the spans and double the span length, so it’s going to go from 40 feet to 80 feet,” he said in February. “It will open up that waterway a little bit, so it should be better for navigation and recreation.”

During the first phase of construction, Dean said crews will construct a temporary sidewalk and modify the existing layout to support two lanes of traffic before starting demolition and construction of the first half of the bridge. During the second phase, traffic will shift to the newly built portion of the bridge while the second half is demolished and rebuilt.

The upcoming workshop will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company. The location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Persons who require auxiliary aids

and services such as qualified interpreters are requested to contact DelDOT by phone or mail one week

in advance.