Artist Beth Cooper is pictured with several of her pieces on display at the Berlin library branch. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Artwork from two local artists is now featured in the gallery at the Berlin library.

Worcester County Arts Council artists Beth Cooper and Carol Gentes both have paintings displayed in the second-floor gallery at the Berlin branch of the Worcester County Library.

“The Worcester County Arts Council is proud to provide additional opportunities for local artists to showcase their creative talents at the library gallery,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council. “We are fortunate to live in a county where the arts are thriving, valued and appreciated.”

Cooper, always a lover of art, has been painting seriously slightly more than 20 years. She started with watercolors and has expanded to acrylics, oils and gouache. She enjoys painting Eastern Shore landscapes and for the past 10 years has produced the popular Shorescapes calendar. Some of the paintings that have been featured in the calendar are on display at the library. In the upstairs gallery, visitors can see a variety of Cooper’s work, including several seascapes and other paintings inspired by nature.

“I can’t replicate God’s creation but I can at least show what I enjoy,” she said.

Her favorite pieces on display include a portrait of a rooster—one she recalls getting lost in the detail on—and another of a lighthouse that brings to mind fond memories of a family trip.

“I learn a little with each project,” she said.

The other featured artist in the gallery this month is Gentes, who moved to the Eastern Shore more than 20 years ago. Gentes said she enjoys painting birds, animals and ocean creatures, often inspired by her own photographs.

Cooper and Gentes will have their paintings on display at the gallery in the library until September. Mullis said the Worcester County Arts Council was grateful for its partnership with the library, as being able to use exhibit space there increases the public’s access to local art.

“It’s our role as the designated leading arts organization to support the arts and artists and to provide accessible venues to various art experiences to our local community,” Mullis said. “The partnership with the Worcester County libraries and library foundation allow us to strengthen and maximize our impact through the arts in the communities we serve.”