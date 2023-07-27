New Clinical Officer

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice has appointed, Ann Lovely, RN, BSN, CHPN, as chief clinical officer.

Lovely is a certified hospice and palliative care nurse with more than 20 years of experience in end-of-life care.

“Ann is one of our most experienced clinical leaders,” said Coastal Hospice President & CEO Monica Escalante. “Her well-rounded knowledge of the organization, along with her extensive hands-on experience in care will propel Coastal Hospice to the next level.”

Lovely began her hospice career in 1999 as a certified nursing assistant at Coastal Hospice while attending Wor-Wic Community College, pursuing a nursing degree. She became a registered nurse case manager, mentoring new hires and student interns. After completing her Bachelors in Nursing, Lovely rose quickly to the ranks of clinical leadership, becoming education coordinator, bringing end-of-life education to healthcare professionals in the community and later becoming manager of quality and education.

Lovely mentioned that it was because of the care that Coastal Hospice provided to a loved one, that she decided to work for Coastal Hospice.

“I was impressed with the care that my family member received in the early 90s, so much so that I make it my goal to continue to ensure the same kind of care, by mentoring staff to uphold the high standards of care set so many years ago,” said Lovely.

During the past 24 years, Lovely has been involved in almost all aspects of the organization and has served as director of quality assurance, compliance, infection control, education, medical records, and access services.

She has been instrumental in the continued quality care high scores obtained by our organization, along with the accreditations that ensure the high standards of our care for our patients and families.

Appointment Announced

ANNAPOLIS – Delegate Wayne Hartman has officially been appointed to the Maryland Tourism Development Board by House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones.

The mission of this board is to guide activities to develop and market the state as a destination for tourism.

“I am pleased to appoint Delegate Wayne Hartman to serve as a House of Delegates representative on the Maryland Tourism Development Board,” said Jones. “I am confident that Delegate Hartman will share his extensive experience and leadership skills with the Maryland Tourism Development Board and that his expertise will benefit the tasks of the Board.”

In addition, the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation, a statewide, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, has released the 2023 edition of its annual publication, Roll Call, now available online.

Hartman scored 100% on this year’s Roll Call, indicating a strong pro-business and pro-job growth position. Delegate Hartman also tied for the highest cumulative score (99%) amongst all veteran legislators in the Maryland House of Delegates (minimum 4 years’ service).

“I am honored to be appointed to the Maryland Tourism Development Board as District 38C plays a huge role in our state’s economy,” Hartman said. “I look forward to working with the Board to increase Maryland’s tourism rates and overall competitiveness. My business score from the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation reflects my voting record during session in Annapolis. I will always remain committed to supporting economic development, job creation, and a strong business climate throughout Maryland.”

Executive Chef Welcomed

REHOBOTH BEACH – Dianna Barr has worked in restaurants in Florida, Georgia and Maryland. But when she began working at The Cottage Café in Bethany Beach, she found her home in Delaware.

Recently, Barr was promoted to executive chef of the iconic restaurant, which has become as much of the Southern Delaware experience as a stroll on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk or a snapshot by the signature totem pole.

The café is famous for Delmarva favorites — such as crab cakes and three crab soups — and comfort classics, including pot roast.

“Dianna understands our loyal fan base and the importance of The Cottage Café to the community,” said Ronnie Burkle, the restaurant’s corporate chef. “What’s more, she’s a hard worker respected by her staff. She truly loves what she does, and I look forward to watching her grow as a chef and leader.”

Barr grew up in southeast Georgia and moved to Delaware for a degree in human services from Delaware Technical Community College.

However, she was drawn to the hospitality industry — and no wonder. She was just 13 when she got a job as a dishwasher at Jekyll Island, Ga., restaurant. Barr worked her way up to serving and helped prep and cook.

While pursuing a degree in psychology, she fell in love with The Cottage Café and decided to pursue her culinary career, a job that plays to her Southern roots.

“Southerners want to make sure that people are fed, happy and enjoying themselves,” she explains. “Personally, I love the everyday smells and sounds of the kitchen and the camaraderie of working with a team.”

The chef credits her mother and her daughter as her biggest inspirations. She lives in Frankford, Del., with her brother and daughter.

The Cottage Café is at 33034 Coastal Highway in Southern Bethany Beach. Visit cottagecafe.com for more information.

National Recognition

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group is honored to be recognized by Engineering News Record as a 2022 Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firm for the ninth year in a row.

Ranking No. 64 represents a four-point climb up the list from the prior year. Projects contributing to this success include Wor-Wic Community College’s Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Applied Technology Center, Milford Police Station, Milford Wellness Village, and Margaritaville Hotel & Resort.

“We are proud of our talented staff and thankful for our devoted clients who have made this achievement possible,” said Founder and President W. Ronald Morgan, AIA.

CEO Transition

SALISBURY – Perdue Farms announced today that Kevin McAdams, COO and president, will transition to the role of chief executive officer, as part of a planned succession announced in April 2023. McAdams brings 30 years of successful leadership in the food and beverage industry to the vertically integrated food and agriculture company and fourth-largest producer of chicken products in the United States.

Randy Day, who held the CEO position since April 2017, will be staying on as an advisor to Perdue through 2024.

“After 43 years with Perdue, and the last six as CEO, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family. I appreciate the opportunity to serve this wonderful organization for my entire career,” said Day. “I know that I am leaving our company in good hands with Kevin, who possesses the values and leadership qualities to continue driving the business toward our vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products.”

“As a 103-year-old, family-owned company, we have been very deliberate in our succession planning and believe Kevin is the right person to lead the next chapter of our company’s history,” said Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue. “I am personally grateful to Randy for his four decades of service to our business, his leadership, friendship, and contributions to our growth and success, and wish him the best in his retirement.”

“The opportunity to lead such a well-established, values-based company is the professional honor of a lifetime,” said McAdams. “I am grateful to the leadership team, including Randy and Jim, for their support and confidence, and the committed team of 21,000 associates producing high-quality, trusted food for families nationwide, our network of family farmers, and our customers and consumers.”

McAdams joined Perdue in July of 2022. He has a proven track record of achieving profitable, sustainable growth and driving operational excellence for top performing food and beverage companies.