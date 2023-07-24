SNOW HILL– County officials continue to encourage residents to share their thoughts on future growth as the update to the Worcester County Comprehensive Plan gets underway.

More than 900 people have already responded to the online survey consultants are using to gather public input as Worcester County embarks on its 10-year comprehensive plan update.

Jennifer Keener, the county’s director of development review and permitting, told the Worcester County Planning Commission last week that officials are hopeful even more residents will weigh in during the coming weeks.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of good data,” Keener said.

Worcester County is currently working with Wallace Montgomery to solicit public input as it begins a 10-year review of its comprehensive plan, a document that helps guide development of the area.

“The Comprehensive Plan provides a framework for jurisdictions to protect and enhance their community character and natural and cultural heritage, preserve environmental resources, and foster economic development by planning for their long-term land use, transportation, housing, water resources, and other public infrastructure needs and identify the actions the County will need to take to meet these needs and achieve the planning goals that relate to them,” reads the county’s website.

In Maryland, comprehensive plans have to be reviewed every 10 years so that demographic, economic, growth, infrastructure, environmental and regulatory changes can be evaluated.

Public input is a key part of the process.

“Public participation is an important part of the comprehensive planning process, as it helps to ensure that the plan accurately reflects the vision of the community,” the website states. “To develop an effective plan that reflects the views, desires and needs of Worcester County, the County’s decisionmakers need to hear ideas, thoughts and opinions of their citizens and stakeholders.”

Keener and her staff, as well as representatives of Wallace Montgomery, have been attending community events to share information about the comprehensive plan update. Staff attended First Friday in Snow Hill last week and a Juneteenth event in Pocomoke prior to that. They’ll be at the Berlin Peach Festival next month as well as at the Great Pocomoke Fair. Information is also available in the Worcester County Library’s bookmobile.

“The more we get it out there the better off we are,” said Matt Laick, the county’s deputy director of development review and permitting.

Phyllis Wimbrow, a member of the county’s planning commission, suggested the information be shared at local farmers markets as well.

“That’s part of the plan,” Laick said.

Citizens interested in more information on the comprehensive plan can visit the county’s website, www.co.worcester.md.us, or email [email protected]

The survey, which is open until Aug. 15, can be completed by Worcester County residents and non-resident property owners, including students. It takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and can be accessed from any smartphone, tablet or computer with internet access. The survey can be found at https://surveymonkey.com/r/WorCoCPSurvey.

“We are asking everyone to share this information as well to assure as much community input in the process as possible,” Keener said.

Keener said the consulting firm would begin reviewing survey data after Aug. 15 and would likely report back to the planning commission in September.