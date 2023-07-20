Kenneth Stow Thom

SNOW HILL — The Reverend Kenneth Stow Thom, age 85, ascended to his Savior on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 28, 1937, he was the son of the late William Angus Thom and Catherine Stow Thom.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene McElhaney Thom; his daughter Catherine “Cate” Easmunt and her husband David of Hardin, Ky.; his son, Kenneth Thom and his wife Nicole of Palo Alto, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Mitchell, Nicholas, Alexander and Zachary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Angus Malcolm Thom.

Rev. Thom matriculated with the first class of the United States Air Force academy. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. He had been employed with GE Aerospace later acquired by Lockheed Martin at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. When living in Anne Arundel County he enjoyed sailing with his family, and he also earned his private pilot and flight instructor certificate. He achieved the rank of Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol and served as a pilot and Aerospace Education Officer.He

He had long felt a calling to ministry so after retiring from Lockheed Martin he attended Virginia Theological Seminary and received his Master of Divinity. He was ordained a Deacon, May 2001 and a Priest, November 2001. He served as the Priest-In-Charge at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill for 10 years. After retiring from full-time ministry, he served as a supply priest at several Episcopal churches in Wicomico and Worcester counties, most recently serving for several years as Vicar of St Philip’s Episcopal Church in Quantico, Md.

A funeral service will be held on July 25 at 11 a.m. at All Hallows Episcopal Church, 109 W Market St, Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Visitation will be one hour prior. The Right Reverend Robert Ihloff and The Reverend Andrew Cropper will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Hallows Episcopal Church, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 6457 Quantico Rd, Quantico, Md. 21856, or to the Civil Air Patrol, https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/?form=CAP2023. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Ruth S. Widdowson

BERLIN — With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Ruth S. Widdowson. Ruth, age 96, passed away at her home in Ocean Pines on July 11, 2023.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1926, to the late Clayton and Esther Simpkins of Mt. Vernon, Md. After graduating from Washington High School in 1943, Ruth was successful in various positions involving oﬃce management. Her longest, and most important career, however, was homemaker, housewife, wife and mother.

Ruth’s life was a testament to the power of love. At the center of her world was her beloved husband of over 50 years, Kenneth. Their union was one of an extraordinary, unwavering commitment, which served as an inspiration to all who witnessed it. Ruth and Kenneth’s bond guided them through many joys and sorrows, and their love was the foundation of their family and lives together.

After Kenneth’s death, family and friends became the heart and soul of her existence. She treasured every moment spent in the company of her loved ones. Ruth’s ability to make others feel valued and loved will forever be etched in the memories of those who experienced her aﬀection.

She possessed a gentle spirit and a kind heart. Her genuine concern for others, her words of wisdom, and her empathetic ear provided comfort and reassurance. Her kind smile had the power to brighten anyone’s day, and her grace and humility were a testament to the beautiful soul she embodied.

Though she has left this earthly realm, her legacy of love and faith will continue to guide and comfort us.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Widdowson; by her two sons Gary and Glen Widdowson; two sisters, Audrey Simpkins Jones and Rebecca Simpkins Messick; and nephew Edmund (Eddie) Widdowson, Jr.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Jean Mahew and husband Tom of Ocean Pines and Marie Hansin and husband Morris of Suﬀolk, Va. Ruth has six grandchildren, Carrie (Dustin) Arant, Sara (Bijorn) Hubbard, Chris (Travis), Michael (Shawn), David (Christy), and Robert (Kristy) Hansin, and 12 great grandchildren, Degan and Ryder Arant, Sabastian and Matilda Hubbard, Kenneth, Carter, Tyler, Alana, Madeleine, Alexandra (Alex), Kaya and Korbin Hansin. She is survived by four nieces, Joann Larkin, Eve Kolodner, Shelia Darrah, and Ellen Udovich, and two nephews, Norman (Jonesy) Jones and Jay Udovich. She is also survived by the many people whose lives she has touched.

Graveside services will be held at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather and honor the extraordinary life of Ruth Widdowson. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Living Sent Ministries Inc., PO Box 134, Princess Anne, Md. 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

As we mourn her loss, let us also remember the following scripture: “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” – John 16:22

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.

X

Jeanne Donaldson Townsend

SNOW HILL — Jeanne Donaldson Townsend, 92, of Snow Hill, passed away July 17, 2023.

A lifetime resident of her beloved Snow Hill, Jeanne served her community with commitment and a passion for its long history.

Graduating from high school at the age of 16, Jeanne immediately began working at the Snow Hill Court House, later becoming the first woman supervisor of assessments in the state of Maryland. She also volunteered for numerous organizations, was a member of her local DAR chapter and served in her church, All Hallows Episcopal Church, for decades. The Worcester County Commission for Women named her a Worcester County Gem for her accomplishments in her community. Jeanne spent her retirement years feeding her love of history as a genealogist. She helped families from all over the country research their roots as a hobby. Her love of travel also nourished her love of history. All these accomplishments pale in comparison to her greatest achievement, her family.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth; husband Melvin; son in law, Earl; and great grandchild, Easton, 2, of Charlotte, N.C. She is survived by her daughter, Janet; grandchildren Elizabeth (Brandon) and Thomas (Katie;, great grandchildren Grant and Emily; and many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802, All Hallows Episcopal Church, 109 W. Market St. Snow Hill, Md. 21863, or The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, 4718 Snow Hill Rd. Snow Hill, Md. 21863.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences can be shared with the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.