BERLIN – The following represents a collection of media releases reporting achievements of local students in college.

Julianna Fohner, of Ocean City was one of 294 Shenandoah University student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. She was also named to the school’s Athletic Director’s List for a semester GPA over 3.0

Kai McGovern of Berlin graduated from University of Vermont with a bachelor’s in Forestry.

College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,150 students who were named to the spring President’s List and the Dean’s List including Miles Thompson of Berlin, majoring in Geology; Macy Layton of Ocean City, majoring in Communication; Elizabeth Mcguiness of Berlin, majoring in Political Science; and Samantha Repass of Berlin, majoring in Communication.

Erin Trask of Berlin was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Among the graduates at the May 6 ceremony for the University of Tampa were Jenna Dolan, of Ocean City with a Bachelor of Science in Management; Maddison Olley, of Selbyville with a Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Madison Van Orden of Berlin with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Alyssa Romano of Ocean City, majoring in Liberal Studies, and Olley were named to the Dean’s List.

The following students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University: Noah Fisher, of Berlin, and John Lutz, of Berlin, who had the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.

Margaret A. Mathews, of Berlin was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List.

Jadyn Carroll of Berlin was named to Hartwick College’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Local students honored in the spring at The University of Alabama were Hope Woolwine of Selbyville, Del., named to the Deans List; Tara Fischer of Berlin named to the Presidents List; and Maya McCarty of Berlin named to the Deans List.

Tara Edwards, of Selbyville, Del. was among the 1,143 students who graduated from Shenandoah University during the 2022-23 academic year. Edwards earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy.

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 3,400 students in the 2023 spring semester. Students from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries earned UMGC degrees. More than 2,000 graduates attended “Grad Walk” in Adelphi, Md., an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements.

The following local students earned degrees: Sibel Lorentz of Ocean City, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies; Elizabeth Ruth Carter of Ocean City, Bachelor of Arts in Humanities Summa Cum Laude; Jude Cordero Agustin of Ocean City, Bachelor of Science in Digital Media and Web Technology; Nina Ammann Tomaselli of Ocean Pines, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jennifer Hardester of Berlin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Matthew Christopher Reilly of Ocean City, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management Magna Cum Laude; and Allison Hunter of Berlin: Bachelor of Science in Management Studies Summa Cum Laude.

Whaleyville resident Mette Jacobsen graduated Magna Cum Laude in May from Stevenson University with a B.S. in Biology and a minor in Psychology. Founded in 1947 as Villa Julie College, the university has campuses in Stevenson and Owings Mills.

Congratulations to Regan Bunting of snow hill (21811) for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.