Students are pictured at Buckingham Elementary School taking party in arts activities during summer academy. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – An arts program held in cooperation with summer academy is expanding the reach of the Worcester County Arts Council.

With the help of the Worcester County Arts Council (WCAC), summer academy programs in local schools feature “Summer Arts Camp.” The program gives summer school students the chance to work with artists on a variety of projects linked to the academy theme.

“Our partnership with Worcester County Public Schools is important to the Worcester County Arts Council,” said Anna Mullis, WCAC executive director. “We can maximize our programs and resources to benefit students.”

For several many years, the WCAC hosted a summer art program at Berlin Intermediate School. In an effort to expand the program, however, a few years ago the arts council began working with the school system. They incorporated a week of art into the summer academy sessions hosted at each of the county’s elementary schools.

“We reach 200 to 300 students rather than the 50 to 60 we got in the past,” said Tamara Mills, coordinator of instruction for Worcester County Public Schools.

Mullis agreed and said a wider variety of students were also participating.

“Our goal was to reach a more diverse population of students,” she said. “We’re excited it’s growing. That’s important.”

This is the third year the two entities have worked together to offer the arts camp during summer school.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback,” Mills said.

With the new program, WCAC provides the funding for art teachers to be hired to work with students at each of the elementary schools. They guide the children through projects tied to the theme of the summer academy, which this year is “Road Trip.” Students at Buckingham Elementary School, for example, created projects linked to the different regions of the United States. One class painted watercolor whales. Another used craft supplies like pompoms and feathers to represent natural resources they used to create artwork.

“The engagement of the students is amazing,” Mullis said.

She said that by partnering with Worcester County Public Schools, the arts council was maximizing its programs and resources to reach more students. Mills said that from the school system’s perspective, the partnership gave students access to the arts they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“Our goal is arts in education,” Mills said.

Some of the student artwork created during the week will be on display at the Worcester County Arts Council’s gallery in mid-August.