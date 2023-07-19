Lobbyist Paul Ellington is pictured before the Worcester County Commissioners Tuesday. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – Officials heard highlights of the state’s legislative session from Worcester County’s lobbyist this week.

Lobbyist Paul Ellington met with the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday to review his spring efforts in Annapolis.

“All things considered I think it was a useful endeavor for the county,” Ellington said.

Last May, the commissioners agreed to hire Ellington’s firm, State and Local Advisors, so the county would have a better understanding of issues in Annapolis. Ellington approached the commissioners this week to provide an update on the last session, which ended in April. Noting that it was an interesting time in Annapolis, as the state had several new officials at the same time, Ellington said the Eastern Shore was well represented.

“I think for the first time in a long time the Eastern Shore spoke more with one voice,” he said.

While the county has a competent staff, according to Ellington, the permanent presence his firm was able to provide in Annapolis was helpful. He referenced some bonds that were approved that benefited local entities, such as Diakonia and the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department.

He also addressed Ocean City’s failed attempt to increase the room tax, which is capped here at 5% though it’s higher elsewhere.

“Yours has artificially been capped lower,” he said. “It restricts the ability to put that money back into the community. This is one where frankly OC in many ways chose to go it alone a little bit… I think a more coordinated effort would have led to a better result.”

Another local issue Ellington is working on is dredging near the Ocean City Inlet. He said Congressman Andy Harris and Sen. Chris Van Hollen were working toward getting a fulltime dredging vessel dedicated to the region.

“That would be important to the shoaling issues of the Inlet but also the Pocomoke River and other places,” he said.

Ellington advised the commissioners that there were projected deficits on the horizon.

“A lot of that is the ambitious approach to the Kirwan Commission and the Blueprint for Maryland,” he said. “I think one of the ways that it’s come to the attention of the state is that most counties, other than maybe the big seven, are going to have a particular challenge meeting the mandates that come from Annapolis.”

Going forward, working with the Rural Maryland Council and the Maryland Association of Counties is expected to continue to benefit Worcester County, according to Ellington.

“I think we have a lot more leverage and a lot more impact,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said he hadn’t heard from Ellington as much as he’d hoped to during the session.

“We didn’t hear from you that I know of during session,” he said. “Here it is four months later and we’re getting a report. There’s things here we can’t stay on top of because this is a part time job, what we do here.”

He suggested weekly reports during the legislative session might help local officials plan ahead.

Ellington said he’d been in touch with county staff during the session but agreed to report back more during the next session.

Commission Caryn Abbott expressed her appreciation for Ellington, who she said had been helpful in sending grant information related to economic development for her district.

“I appreciate your support and your help in navigating Annapolis,” Abbott said.

At the suggestion of Commissioner Chip Bertino, county staff agreed to have Ellington return for another meeting with the commissioners in the fall to prepare for the next session.

“I would say late September/ early October that way we can talk to the legislators and get the ball rolling as well,” he said.