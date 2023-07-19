Crews are pictured in May demolishing the former Dairy Queen property. A new Surf Bagel will open on the site next year. Photo Courtesy of Balsamo Real Estate

FENWICK ISLAND – Building plans for the redevelopment of the former Dairy Queen site received the support of a Fenwick Island committee this week.

On Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Building Review Committee voted unanimously to approve plans for the former Dairy Queen site on Coastal Highway. Balsamo Real Estate LLC, developer, has plans to bring a Surf Bagel to a new building on the property.

“I think it all looks great,” said Councilman Richard Benn, committee chair. “We’re excited to have this.”

In May, demolition crews razed the former Dairy Queen building, located at 1007 Coastal Highway, to make way for a new building. Committee members say the building plan includes a one-story structure with 1,363 square feet of indoor and outdoor patron space and 29 parking spots.

“At this point, the plans meet the setback requirements and the buffer requirements …,” said Building Official Mike Locke. “I came up with 1,363 square feet of patron area. That requires 28 parking spots, and they have 29.”

Locke added that the plan had been revised to relocate a dumpster and add a loading area.

“Other than that, everything looks like it would be a go for sending them off to the county,” he said.

Committee member Dave Reifschneider pointed out that the developer’s plans did not include the concrete sign that is currently at the site.

“The sign is grandfathered and that’s what will be used,” Town Manager Pat Schuchman replied.

Officials also acknowledged a discrepancy in the calculation of patron area. While the town calculated the new building to be 1,363 square feet, the developer had calculated roughly 1,200 square feet.

“It didn’t appear to me they included outside areas as patron area,” Benn said.

Eric Wahl, the architect hired by Balsamo Real Estate, pointed out the developer had lost two parking spots, as a dumpster had to be relocated to meet building code requirements. He questioned if its location could be changed.

“Is there any way to consider the dumpster being in the place it was previously?” he asked. “Losing two spaces is a big deal, not only for our client, Surf Bagel, but for the town.”

Benn noted the developer could seek a variance.

“It’s got to be 10 feet off the property line,” he replied.

Wahl also questioned if parallel parking could be placed in the dumpster’s prior location.

“We welcome any additional parking that meets the code,” Benn said.

After further discussion, the committee voted 4-0, with member Fred Barger absent, to approve the building plans for the former Dairy Queen site.