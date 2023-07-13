Things I Like – July 14, 2023

An oceanfront lunch

Walking through the Berlin Farmers Market after church

Sand in my truck

How each sunrise and sunset are different

Watching kids learn to surf

Everything about Assateague

Skipping rocks on water

People watching on the beach

Old clothes that still fit

When traffic is not as bad as expected

Acoustic guitars

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.