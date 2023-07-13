Ocean City was thrust into the regional spotlight this week, thanks to about 30 seconds of cell phone video capturing a police officer clearly punch a suspect who was resisting handcuffs being applied on the Boardwalk.

While the cell phone captured a disturbing scene, these witness videos typically do not tell the entire story as far as level of combativeness from the suspect. In this particular case, a 34-year-old Lexington Park, Md. man asked police the city’s rule on smoking on the Boardwalk. After being told it was not permitted and a citation could be issued, the man deliberately hit his vape and taunted the officers. The man resisted arrest and threatened officers, saying he would “knock all you out.” A skirmish ensued and a police officer hit the suspect in the head.

It’s a bad visual no question, and the man’s family members – his parents are attorneys — have alleged police brutality. In a statement confirming the incident will be reviewed at multiple levels, Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller said, “Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance.”

This week’s incident was similar to a situation that occurred in 2021 when suspects became combative over vaping on the Boardwalk. Videos were circulated widely showing a police officer repeatedly kneeing a suspect to gain compliance and another suspect being tased. Special interest groups held protests in Ocean City and other parts of the state, but the end result was the FBI ruled after a multi-level investigation no civil rights violations took place.

Though the optics raise understandable concerns, we side with the blue until it’s proven the use of force was beyond reasonable. We give the police the benefit of the doubt their actions – while difficult to watch – were required to quell the situation. It’s understandable police officers are on edge when a suspect becomes unruly and fights against them.

What’s different about the most recent incident and those from two years ago is body cameras were in use on the officers. Additionally, the City Watch surveillance system also captured the entire exchange. There will be ample opportunity to review the actions in last week’s incident. In the meantime, we stand behind the officers and use of force until proven wrong.