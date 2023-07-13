Art League Awards Grant to Saltare Elementis Dance Collective

by

dFiona O’Brien of Saltare Elementis Dance Collective received a grant from Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, sponsored by the Ocean City Film Festival and the Worcester County Arts Council, as funding to create her new film, “Roots,” inspired by the Eastern Shore and shot in Ocean City. The film will premiere at the 2024 Ocean City Film Festival in March 2024.