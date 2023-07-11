File Photo

OCEAN CITY – Delays in the implementation of digital tram advertising highlighted discussions at a resort committee meeting this week.

On Tuesday, Transit Manager Rob Shearman presented members of the Ocean City Transportation Committee with an update on digital tram advertising. While digital displays have been placed on each of the Boardwalk trams, he said technical issues have prevented the advertising contractor, Gateway Outdoor Advertising, from rolling out digital ads.

“We knew the timeline was tight for the beginning of the season, but we were very hopeful to have them up and running by the air show,” he told the committee. “And July 4 has come – our second really big push weekend – and we’ve missed that deadline. So we’re concerned to say the least, and we’ll continue to lean on them for updates and resolution.”

Last fall, the Town of Ocean City hired Gateway to replace Vector Media as its new advertising contractor. The company has been tasked with overseeing advertising on the town’s bus and tram fleets, as well as digital advertising that will be placed on the back of the Boardwalk trams.

In recent months, however, officials have expressed concerns over advertising sales, or particularly the lack thereof. And in April, Gateway President and CEO Craig Heard came before the transportation committee to review the company’s progress. The meeting also included an update on digital tram advertising.

Back on the agenda for discussion this week, Shearman said the digital displays have been installed on each of the Boardwalk trams. He noted, however, that wiring and technical issues had delayed the project.

“The installation proved to be a much more complicated project than their team anticipated,” he explained. “The existing wiring in the tram carriages was initially thought to be adequate. In the end, they did have to run completely new sets of independent wiring the entire length of all eight trams. The boards are now all installed, but we have not seen any content deployed on them as of yet.”

When asked if the displays were operational, Shearman said they were not.

“They’ve had some issues where they would turn the boards on and only the bottom half would display,” he said. “So they continue to troubleshoot.”

Shearman said transportation officials were meeting with Gateway representatives this week to discuss digital advertising on the Boardwalk trams. He said he was not given any indication as to when those issues would be resolved.

“I don’t have the latest,” he said.

For his part, Mayor Rick Meehan said the town had a target implementation date of July 1.

“I think we were looking at July 1,” he said. “It’s only July 11, but July 15 is two weeks late.”

Councilwoman Carol Proctor asked if Gateway had sold any digital ads. Shearman said he didn’t believe it had.

“I believe they wanted to make sure it was all fully operational before they were able to deliver what they promised to their customers,” he replied.

Meehan said the town could place its advertising on the digital signs while the company was selling ads.

“I think that will get the attention of potential advertisers and also help lead to the success of that program and also provide the amount of exposure we were looking for,” he said.

Shearman said he planned to update the committee once transportation staff met with Gateway this week. Meehan said those conversations could result in a joint meeting with the transportation committee and Gateway representatives.

“If that update isn’t positive, let them know we’d like to meet with them at our next meeting …,” he said. “We might have to talk about what we could do to generate revenue but also interest.”

Council Secretary Tony DeLuca agreed.

“We need a tentative start date,” he said.

Councilman Frank Knight questioned if the advertising agency has lined up potential customers for the digital tram ads. Shearman said he wasn’t sure.

“I know they’ve been talking to a lot of customers they have currently on the trams and buses, but they’ve been tight-lipped about it,” he said.

Meehan, however, said the town needed more information if it wanted to jumpstart the advertising program.

“It’s time to loosen the lip because we need to know,” he said. “Since it’s so late, this may be a good time for them to offer incentives to local businesses to try it out and encourage them to sign up for long periods of time next year.”

He continued, “We have an opportunity still to generate interest and show there’s a real media out there people can take advantage of. I think we need to utilize what we can to get people on there, so that it can expand and grow for next year.”

Committee members this week also reviewed advertising revenues for both the bus and tram divisions. Shearman said the town has yet to achieve the same revenues it had before the pandemic.

“What Gateway told us is it would take a year or two to jump back up to where it needs to be,” Meehan explained. “That’s what they sold us. They wouldn’t get us back to 2019 the first year.”