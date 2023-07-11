SNOW HILL – A Stockton man was sentenced to 40 years in jail last week for fatally stabbing a man at a West Ocean City motel last year.

On Wednesday, July 5, Sherronte Robins, age 41, was sentenced to serve 40 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on the charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Robins was found guilty by a jury after a three-day trial. Judge Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County Circuit Court presided over the case and imposed the sentence.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Rambler Motel complex on Elm Street in West Ocean City for a reported stabbing assault. Upon arrival, local law enforcement officers found the victim, later identified as Nicholas Pittman, 37, of Ocean City, lying in the parking lot of the motel while unresponsive with trauma to the neck area.

Ocean City EMS responded and began life-saving measures on Pittman, who was pronounced deceased in an ambulance shortly thereafter. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation. During the investigation, neighborhood checks and interviews with nearby residents allegedly indicated Pittman and the suspect, identified as Robins, 40, lived together in a room at the motel and an altercation took place in the room where they lived, according to police reports.

Robins was arrested around 10:30 p.m. the same day as the incident. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Robins was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

After the incident, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit located dramatic surveillance video from the motel showing Pittman exiting Robins’ room at the motel while holding his throat and eventually collapsing to the ground. Robins can be seen on the video throwing an object out of his apartment, which was recovered by police and found to be a 10-inch steak knife covered in blood. Robins was located still on scene and was immediately taken into custody.

In a press release announcing the sentence, Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser thanked the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, and Det. Plutschak of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit who investigated the case, and commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Jared Monteiro and Dempsey Stewart who prosecuted the case.