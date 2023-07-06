ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Keep a lid on your temper, despite any attempts made by someone who might be trying to goad the Sheep into flaring up. Staying cool helps put your adversary into a deep freeze.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): All you Ferdinands and Fernandas need to take time to smell the flowers. You’ve worked hard. Now, stop and indulge yourself with the vacation you so richly deserve.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): There’s good news for single Geminis who feel incomplete without someone special in their lives. A peek at Cupid’s checklist reveals that a Scorpio or Virgo will soon be knocking on your door.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t fret if things at work might be going too slowly for you. Everything’s on track. Meanwhile, gather your family and friends for a lovely summer outing.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might feel you’re being virtuous dedicating all this time to your project. But a little time off for summer fun with loved ones will help you relax and refill your energy reservoir.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your emotions might mislead you, but not your instincts. Do what you know to be right, even if you’d rather make other choices. Time will show that you chose well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This could be a good time to reevaluate some of the business decisions you’ve made during the past several months. A new advisor offers some much-needed counsel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A personal challenge involving someone close to you needs precisely the kind of courage and honesty you can bring to the situation. Go to it — and good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Continue to build your self-confidence by taking additional steps to assert your rights. Cheer up. The process gets easier with each clear-cut victory.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Despite your keen Capricornean sense of what’s right and what’s not, you still need facts to back up suspicions about a co-worker. Bide your time. The truth will come out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A relationship you hope to save might seem too far gone to be rescued. But continue working with your partner to try to mend the misunderstanding.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You need to keep your emotional side in check and let your logical self sort out the problem that threatens a longtime association. Expect some hidden truths to be revealed.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be extravagant, and you can be frugal, almost at the same time. But whatever you do and whenever you do it, you do it with style and gusto.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.