Every Sunday: Farmers Market

Berlin will host along Main Street with 35-plus vendors from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain or shine. TheBerlinFarmersMarket.com.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

June 30-Aug. 19: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15.

The schedule is: June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

July 2: Community Celebration

From 5:30-8:30 p.m., a free live concert, food, games and family fun at Seaside Christian Academy behind the White Marlin Mall. Stop by for a patriotic picnic and the future West OC Youth & Sports Complex Project Reveal.

July 2: Ocean Pines Players Show

The Ocean Pines Players (OPP) is expanding its offerings in the local community. After 49 years of providing local live theater and musical revues, it is now branching out with singing engagements. First up is a show at Windmill Creek Vineyards and Winery at 11206 Worcester Hwy, Berlin from noon to 3 p.m. As with most winery events, admission is free, bring a chair and purchase refreshments there. The quartet (Patrick Lehnerd, Dorothy Leslie, Donna Pasqualino and Jim Ulman) will present standards and easy listening favorites. Each singer stands out in solo work, but the duets and ensemble numbers are where silken harmonies can be enjoyed. A second performance is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 in the same time slot. Oceanpinesplayers.org.

July 3: Full Moon Paddle

Pocomoke River Canoe Company will host at 2 River Street, Snow Hill. A great evening paddle on the summer’s first full moon. Open until 9 p.m. Call 410-632-3971 to reserve a canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

July 4: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Fish Tales Bar and Grill located on 22nd Street Bayside in Ocean City will host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in their south parking lot at noon. This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy, and bragging rights for an entire year. Contestants can enter until noon on July 4. The competition will start at 2 p.m. and there will be seating available to watch the competition. The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, please visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up. A registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.

July 6-7: Beach Patrol Book

Live the Ocean City experience from the ’50s to the ’70s with Mark Landry, author of Beach Patrol: Lifeguarding in Ocean City, MD 1966-1974, spent summers growing up in unincorporated north Ocean City. In 1965, Ocean City expanded to the Delaware line increasing the need for guard services. Landry responded and served through high school, college, and medical school.

Landry will present his perspective of that time capsule and share stories from his recent book and sign purchased copies at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6 and at the Ocean City Library at 100th Street and Coastal Highway at 9 a.m. July 7.

July 9: Arts Day In Pines

Due to inclement weather, the Art League of Ocean City has rescheduled the free “Arts Day in the Pines” event, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Free parking with complimentary shuttle service is available at Ocean Downs Casino.

The event will feature more than 40 artisans offering their original arts and crafts including pottery, paintings, glassware, fiber art, jewelry, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and buy directly from them.

“Veterans Memorial Park is a new location for us this year, and we are so excited to expand and grow this event even bigger than before,” Aubrey Sizemore, Art League event coordinator, said. “We had over 7,000 people attend Arts Day last year, so everyone loves the fun they’ll have for the whole family. Bring a chair and stay all day.”

Musical artists will perform original pieces throughout the day. Chino Rankin plays from 11 a.m.-noon; Jeremiah Coyne, 12:15-1 p.m.; Radio Ocean City will DJ from 1:15-2 p.m.; Parker’s Garden, 2:25-3 p.m.; eScape hAtch, 3:15-4 p.m.; and Marissa Levy, 4:15-5 p.m. During their time on stage, Radio Ocean City will feature kids’ contests with prizes including gift cards to area businesses, Fisher’s popcorn, and items from their business.

Food trucks will offer a variety of fare including Sandy’s Dog Gone Good Eats, Kona Ice, Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Sweet Addiction, and The Street Kitchen. Beer and wine will also be available.

Children’s and family activities include bouncy houses, youth plein air painting, bubbles, coloring, geocaching, face painting, pipe cleaner art, planting, and tie dying. Special art classes for adults, including creating mini mosaic jewelry pendants and paint-alongs are also being offered for an extra fee.

July 15: Chicken Platters To Go

Calvary United Methodist Church fundraiser sale of fried/baked chicken platters to go, 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $10 and include two sides and a roll. Side choices include homemade potato salad, mac ‘n cheese, greens and seasoned string beans. Dessert table available. 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin.

July 22: One-Day VBS

One-Day, All-Day Family Vacation Bible School, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. VBS Theme: “The Parables of Jesus.” Complimentary meals and snacks, Bible lessons, games, crafts, music, and more. An ice cream sundae social and family registration will be held Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethany Church. You may also register by going to “contact us” at www.bethanyberlin.org. For more information, contact Megan Cooke at 443-614-3870 or [email protected]

July 24-28: Vacation Bible School

Stevenson United Methodist, Buckingham Presbyterian, Friendship United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal and St. Paul United Methodist are partnering on a Vacation Bible School at Stevenson United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Register online by July 1 and receive a free T-shirt at www.stevensonchurch.org/VBS. Call 410-641-1137 for more information.

Aug. 5: Flounder Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host their 16th Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with the weigh in and auction at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club and Marina from noon-430 p.m. This is the largest Maryland coast-al flounder tournament and will feature an expected purse of over $8,000.

“Our region gets tournament fever every summer, especially the first week in August. We are the little guy tournament. A great day on the water and a chance to win big without breaking your bank to enter,” said Ocean Pines Chamber President Kerrie Bunting.

Registration is $55 per angler or $50 each when registering more than one. Calcuttas are available for $20 per angler. The longest flounder brought in by any angler 13 or under wins $100 and is also eligible for the main cash prizes. Make sure to register before noon on August 4. Collectable T-shirts are free for the first 250 registered. Sponsorships are available and we are seeking donations for the auction which is held during the weigh in. For tournament rules or to register as sponsor or angler go to:https://business.oceanpineschamber.org/events/details/16th-annual-flounder-tournament-14865.