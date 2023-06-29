Dozens of residents attended the Berlin Town Council meeting Monday to talk about plans to sell a portion of Heron Park. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Elected officials agreed to extend negotiations for the sale of Heron Park after hearing countless questions and concerns from residents this week.

The Berlin Town Council on Monday heard hours of input regarding the potential sale of a portion of Heron Park to developer Palmer Gillis. The council agreed to extend the negotiating period to give the Berlin Planning Commission and the Berlin Parks Commission time to weigh in on the issue.

“I think we need to step back, solicit the input of our community,” Councilman Dean Burrell said.

Mayor Zack Tyndall told those at Monday’s council meeting that the majority of the subcommittee that had been negotiating with Gillis for months no longer wanted to continue with negotiations.

“That’s why it’s a discussion item for this evening,” he said.

Councilman Jay Knerr, who with Tyndall and Councilman Jack Orris made up the subcommittee, said he wanted to hear from the public. Orris pointed out the public didn’t have any of the details of the negotiations.

Tyndall said the two items that hadn’t been agreed to were the purchase price as well as the duration of a specialized commercial use. He said officials wanted $1.7 million from Gillis but that Gillis wanted to see $200,000 of that price dedicated to particular issues.

“The subcommittee came to the conclusion we should not move forward,” Tyndall said, adding that the entire council would have to decide whether negotiations should continue.

Orris said he’d objected when Gillis mandated that $200,000 of the price be used for certain projects.

“If we couldn’t agree on a sale price everything else is a bit moot,” he said.

Knerr said overall the proposal from Gillis was nice but that the town still owed a significant amount of debt on the property and Gillis purchasing a portion of it wouldn’t eliminate that debt.

“For me that’s a big problem,” he said.

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols pointed out that a lot on Flower Street had been part of the Heron Park purchase and was technically contributing to the town’s debt service as well.

Orris reminded his peers that the park had been discussed frequently for the past seven years and at one time had been the focus of a citizen committee and had even had a town employee dedicated to it. He said that he’d felt good about negotiations with Gillis initially but that back and forth on the price and the fact that the town had a deadline tied to its $500,000 demolition grant for the property he was ready to abandon negotiations. He said he wanted the town’s commissions to discuss possibilities for the park while the town used its demolition grant to clear what it could of the dilapidated structures on the site.

Councilman Steve Green asked if Gillis, who was among those in attendance at the meeting, had been advised that the subcommittee would be recommending ending negotiations.

“He was informed we were going to have a discussion…,” Tyndall said. “The specifics, I didn’t know what they would be.”

When Green asked if the subcommittee’s decision was unanimous, he was advised it was not, as Tyndall wanted to continue negotiations.

“For a year’s worth of work I think it’d be nice to have a contract to review,” Green said.

Green added that the original proposal from Gillis had featured a purchase price of $1.5 million for the roughly 17 acres of the park and that officials had known since that point that they wouldn’t be recouping enough to eliminate the debt associated with the park. He said he’d like to hear from the public regarding the issue.

Patricia Dufendach, a member of the town’s parks commission, asked if a skate park was still a possibility for Heron Park.

“There are so many things we have not had a chance to talk about,” she said.

Resident Edward Hammond said the public was being asked to comment with no more than a few garbled details regarding what Gillis proposed for the property. He said Gillis had even told him that he’d started talking with Tyndall about his plans before the town had issued a request for proposals for the park.

“What about the toxic waste that’s there?” Hammond said, referencing the property’s history as a chicken processing facility. He said Gillis could purchase the land and then sue the town if an environmental issue was identified. “This is something that’s potentially a huge liability.”

Resident Gina Velong said she felt the town should have pursued the other proposal it received from Natelli Properties, which would have put residential development on the property. She added that Gillis was a developer interested in making money.

“I don’t think we need a second Main Street,” she said.

Gillis told the council he thought he was still negotiating with the town on the project and that he had no idea the subcommittee didn’t want to continue. He stressed that the town would be retaining about 70% of Heron Park if he purchased the parcels outlined in his proposal. He stressed that he loved Berlin.

“It is not in my blood to jeopardize this Main Street,” he said.

He added that a phase two environmental study had to be completed before he could purchase the land.

In response to questions from resident Mary Hedlesky, officials confirmed that the town purchased the whole park property for $2.5 million in 2016 and spent about $160,000 a year on debt service. Hedlesky pointed out the town also spent money on upkeep such as grass cutting at the site.

“Let’s not keep going backward,” she said, advocating for some sort of compromise.

Blair Carey told the audience he was working with Gillis and would be developing a garden center on the property if Gillis purchased it. He said it would fit the community, which he appreciated for its nostalgia. He added that there was a need for more commercial space in town, as he’d been looking for a location in Berlin for a year.

“Berlin to me is like a real life Mayberry…,” he said. “I have a passion for this and I know it can be successful.”

Resident Tyler Betz, who said he saw dozens of people using the park property every day, said officials had missed an opportunity for a good community discussion by not providing the public with details regarding the Gillis proposal and the contract being negotiated.

“I really think some more details would help,” he said, adding that citizens for example had no idea why Tyndall wanted to sell and the other committee members did not.

Resident and local business owner Megan Hines said she too would have like more detail about the proposal. She noted that the town was already oversaturated with restaurants but that she liked the possibility of a skate park and amphitheater at the park property. She said she’d love to see the park no longer an eyesore.

“I’d like to see it taken care of,” she said. “I don’t think the town can do that on its own.”

Ron Cascio, a member of the town’s planning commission, said he’d talked to Gillis two years ago about his interest in developing a portion of the park property. Cascio said he didn’t oppose what Gillis wanted to do with the site but he did think the price was too low.

“We’re talking about 17 acres of land,” he said. “The largest contiguous piece of property left in town limits.”

He said Gillis was offering roughly the same amount of money it would take to buy two houses in Walnut Hill.

“That property is worth a lot more money,” Cascio said.

He added that as residents were indicating they also felt like they hadn’t yet had their say on the plan.

“The value’s established by what the market will pay,” Gillis responded.

Tyndall, referring to Betz’s question regarding his support of the proposal, said the reason he favored it was because the subcommittee had developed an eight-page contract with Gillis and there were only two items on which the parties disagreed.

“It has always been my goal to present something that is viable,” he said.

Green said the community input shared throughout the evening was great. He said Berlin had changed for the better in recent years.

“Preserving that is front of mind for all of us,” he said.

Green said he agreed with a lot of what he’d heard but didn’t want to abandon negotiations.

“I’m not in favor of throwing this whole thing away and starting over,” he said. “I think there’s some sort of middle ground we can find here.”

Green added that he didn’t think it was fair that Gillis wasn’t advised by the town that the subcommittee no longer supported negotiations. He added that the subcommittee had spent the past year working on a contract.

“I’m not ready in two-and-a-half hours to abandon the effort either,” he said.

Tyndall said the negotiating period ended in July and that officials could continue working on the contract until then.

“There is merit in looking over this a little bit further but I do think we need to pause the whole situation,” Knerr said, adding that the town needed to hear from its planning and parks commission as well as more from its citizens. He went on however to commend Gillis for his proposal.

“He basically is repurposing this whole plant,” Knerr said. “If you’ve ever been inside, its deplorable. To rehab this building is nothing short of a miracle.”

Burrell said that if Monday’s meeting had been held earlier in the process Gillis could have worked citizen input into his proposal. He said he agreed that the town needed to take a step back and reminded those present why the council had approved the purchase of the property in 2016.

“The reason it was purchased was to give the town control of what went there,” he said. “We wanted to ensure what went there had the support of the community.”

Tyndall said the issue could be put on the ballot to give every voter a say.

“There’s only one way to find out how everybody feels,” he said.

Staff advised him that a referendum question would have to be worded very carefully so that it couldn’t unintentionally backfire on the town.

“I would not recommend that course,” Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said.

Knerr made a motion pause the negotiation process until the parks and planning commissions were consulted and two public meetings were held. That motion passed unanimously. A subsequent motion to ask Gillis to agree to extend the negotiating period until the end of the year passed 3-2, with Nichols and Orris opposed.

Hammond said the public meetings should allow for more engagement.

“This notion of just a listening thing where you guys sit up there and say nothing and any member of the public says anything they want I don’t think is really going to get us anywhere,” he said.

Nichols said Hammond and other interested residents were welcome to work together and create a park proposal for officials to review.

Gillis indicated he was willing to listen to ideas as well. He said his proposal was based on the request for proposals the town initial released for Heron Park.

“I’m willing to have more input,” he said. “This is a very Jello plan. We want to do what the community reflects. Help me help you.”