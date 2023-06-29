OCEAN CITY – A date has been announced for the first annual Ocean City Celebrity Golf Tournament.

The tournament, slated for Oct. 2, will be hosted by golf pro and veteran golf broadcaster David Feherty at The Links at Lighthouse Sound.

The tournament will be held the day after the inaugural Oceans Calling Festival, taking place the weekend beforehand, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Teams of four plus one celebrity will play 18 holes at The Links at Lighthouse Sound course. The tournament will be emceed by Ocean City golf ambassador Feherty, as an extension to his two-year partnership with the golf destination, and will include a long drive, closest to the pin, putting contests, Hole in One and more, plus swag bags, club fittings, and Manufacturer’s “Demo Days.”

“In addition to an incredible music lineup on our award-winning Boardwalk and beach with Oceans Calling, extending the festivities with our first celebrity golf tournament will allow our visitors to also experience our incredible golf scene,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “We’re excited to have a host like David Feherty for the tournament, along with several participants including Ocean Calling’s performers and sport celebrities to build anticipation for an amazing day on the course.”

Ocean’s Calling performers O.A.R, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan are scheduled to appear at the tournament, among others from the entertainment and professional sports industries.

“Ocean City is one of the fastest growing golf destinations on the east coast and the place to go for championship golf,” said Feherty. “I look forward to collaborating with Ocean City to host this exciting tournament and share with other avid golfers why this coastal town is one of my favorite golf destinations.”

The day of the tournament schedule includes breakfast, a pre-tournament meeting and drawing, an awards ceremony and happy hour. Space is limited for the tournament. Teams of four are encouraged to sign up today to save their spot at oceancitycelebritygolf.com.

Fundraising efforts are focused on the Ulman Foundation and Believe in Tomorrow’s House by Sea, whose mission is to create a community of support for young adults and their loved ones, impacted by cancer.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. For those looking to get a jump start on planning their Ocean City golf getaway, check out oceancitygolf.com.