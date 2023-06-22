ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might have to turn your Arian charm up a few degrees if you hope to persuade that persistent pessimist to see the possibilities in your project. Whatever you do, don’t give up.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A “tip” about a co-worker’s “betrayal” might well raise the Bovine’s rage levels. But before charging into a confrontation, let an unbiased colleague do some fact-checking.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Although a relationship still seems to be moving too slowly to suit your expectations, it’s best not to push it. Let it develop at its own pace. You’ll soon get news about a workplace change.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A continually changing personal situation makes you feel as if you’re riding an emotional roller coaster. But hold on tight; stability starts to set in early next week.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Believe it or not, someone might dare to say “No!” to the Regal One’s suggestion. But instead of being miffed, use this rebuff to recheck the proposition and, perhaps, make some changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might find it difficult to make a decision about a family matter. But a delay can only lead to more problems. Seek out trusted counsel and then make that important decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Concentrate your focus on what needs to be done and avoid frittering away your energies on less important pursuits. There’ll be time later for fun and games.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Although the conflicts seem to be letting up, you still need to be wary of being drawn into workplace intrigues. Plan a special weekend event for family and/or friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your quick wit helps you work through an already difficult situation without creating more problems. Creative aspects begin to dominate by the week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be patient. You’ll soon receive news about a project that means a great deal to you. Meanwhile, you might want to reconsider a suggestion that you previously turned down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): There are still some aspects about a new job offer that you need to resolve. In the meantime, another possibility seems promising. Be sure to check it out as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Opening up your emotional floodgates could leave you vulnerable to being hurt later on. Watch what you say in order to avoid having your words come back to haunt you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re usually the life of the party, which gets you on everyone’s invitation list. You also have a flair for politics.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.