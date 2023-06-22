SNOW HILL– County officials approved the use of federal relief funds by a trio of local fire and EMS companies this week.

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending requests submitted by Pocomoke City EMS, the Newark Volunteer Fire Company and the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company.

“I think they’re using this money prudently,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said.

Last summer, the commissioners agreed to allocate $1.5 million of the county’s ARPA funds to fire and EMS throughout the county. Fire company representatives were asked to determine their highest priority items.

In recent months, the commissioners have approved requests from various agencies. Ocean City EMS is using its ARPA funding for medical devices, for example, while Bishopville Volunteer Fire Company is putting its funding toward a new ambulance and Ocean Pines EMS is using the funding toward the purchase of new heart monitors.

On Tuesday, the commissioners were presented with three more funding requests. Pocomoke City EMS, which as the farthest transport distance of any Worcester County EMS service with hospitals at least 30 miles away, wants to use $70,000 toward the purchase of a replacement ambulance. The vehicle would replace a 2016 ambulance that has more than 160,000 miles on the odometer and has been seen increasing maintenance costs.

Newark Volunteer Fire Company submitted a request to use $136,000 toward the purchase of a replacement ambulance.

Stockton Volunteer Fire Company submitted a request to use $150,000 toward the purchase of a new pumper engine, which could replace the agency’s 1994 engine.

Commissioner Chip Bertino said he didn’t think Stockton’s request was helping the county’s EMS response, which fire company officials have said in the past is fragile and in need of support.

Jerred Johnson, Stockton’s executive officer, said the fire company needed to replace its current engine, which was purchased in 1994 and is approaching the maximum age of 30 years. By using the ARPA funding for the new fire truck, the company will be able to put its savings toward expanding its medic assist services.

Weston Young, the county’s chief administrative officer, pointed out that the commissioners had approved a fire-related ARPA request from the Showell Volunteer Fire Company.

“With Showell, we approved the ARPA being used for a fire apparatus as well, and with the interest savings they anticipated to get they were going to use that to help acquire an ambulance,” Young said.

Johnson said the medic assist vehicle was very similar to an ambulance.

“It’s designed exactly like an ambulance it just doesn’t have the stretcher,” he said.

Other Stockton representatives said it allowed first responders to expedite critical care and had been helpful in saving lives.

When asked if the company needed an ambulance, Stockton Fire Chief Tim Jerscheid said it was not financially feasible for the agency to purchase one.

“We’d be a minimum of $274,000 in the hole if we got every dollar of every billing of every patient we’d transport,” he said.

Jerscheid added that the Stockton crews were known for their quick response times when emergencies were called in. He said the average response time by Stockton was less than one minute.

“We provide the best service we can for our community,” he said.

Bertino asked that Stockton representatives put the information they’d shared justifying their request in writing and provide it to county staff. The commissioners went on to vote unanimously to approve the three ARPA requests.