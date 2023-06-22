Voter ID Reflections

Editor:

As a follow-up to the letter from Dennis Evans last week and anyone else in the community confused about voter ID.

Whenever this subject comes up, we tend to hear a lot of arguments about certain parties receiving disadvantage when voting does not require ID, mail-in votes are popular, early voting is allowed, etc. It’s a repetitive pity party that almost always revolves around one complaint: the existence of fake votes due to these provisions.

The one major thing we never hear is about the real and actual prevalence of fake votes in any large-scale election. Every one of the countless recounts, investigations, etc. are dead ends where nary a handful of possibly faulty cast votes are discovered so far into the probabilistic margins of the bell curve that they are clearly anomalous. Shocking, I know.

The issues with requirements of voter ID have some origins in discriminatory actions or settings of the past, but that’s not really an argument made by too many anymore. The idea that voter ID should not be required is quite simply to create a hurdle-less pathway for every citizen, regardless of stature or circumstance, to participate, cast their vote with ease, and take part in the democratic practice that we all love so much.

Our local, state, and federal election boards and workers have created myriads of systems to fairly and accurately count votes, check voter rolls, etc. These constant attacks on the system are a clear and distinct attack on the integrity of these folks. Why? Because you read an unverified story that was grounded in no actual evidence, just hearsay?

Voting should be easy and without hoops. Systems are in place to ensure this is all done with integrity and fidelity. There is no actual evidence of any such widespread fraud and any argument that it exists without proof is just wasted air.

Let everyone vote. Let the people speak. Encourage any and all to vote. Make it easier for them to do so. Then true democracy exists.

Thom Epps

X

School Not About The Money

Editor:

In 1970, the graduating class of Stephen Decatur High was quite accomplished, with over 68% going to four-year colleges and proficiency scores well above 75% in all academic areas. So, what happened? In 2012, I compared the 1970 graduating class with the 2010 graduating class and was assisted by Superintendent Andes. More alarming than the drop off in achievement was the increase in cost. In 2010, the cost per pupil, after adding in inflation, had increased an additional 300%. I would not have been able to determine that without Superintendent Andes’ cooperation.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Carol Menzel, Director of Institutional Research for Wor-Wic Community College released the following: Of 71 graduates of Worcester County High Schools entering Wor-Wic Community College in the 2022 school year, 13 students (18%) required remedial training in reading, 17 students (24%) required remedial training in writing and 36 students (51%) required remedial training in mathematics. This meant they could not take college level courses until they successfully completed their remedial training work.

Of the 71 Worcester County graduates 39 (55%) required remedial training before starting college level courses. Of all first-time college students 46% required remedial training. This should not be acceptable in one of the richest education systems in the state and the nation. Its not about the money.

When we compare Worcester to itself, many years ago there has been a complete decline in competence. If the 300% increase in cost after adding in inflation from 1970 through 2010 held up to 2023, I have every reason to believe that to educate a student today costs 300% more than it did, after inflation cost, in 1970. Why was education so much more effective in 1970 and less expensive? Why are we spending more and getting less? Why is education not working today?

A large part of the problem is our feckless Board of Education that has miserably failed by allowing these runaway costs and declining academic performances to go unchecked for decades. They have simply rubber stamping every budget the Education Bureaucracy gives them.

The fact that similar problems plague most of the school systems in the nations is not a reason to tolerate them here. I often noticed in Fairfax County (a similarly rich county), that when the education bureaucracy wanted more money, they would cancel the science fair, an event that didn’t cost much, but sent a message to parents. Recently, Mr. Taylor’s education bureaucracy canceled materials in special ed, sending a similar message. Our administrators are concealing a bloated administration that the record shows has hindered and retarded our county’s education for too long, harming many youngsters.

The Commissioners that stood up, Abbott, Bunting, Elder, Fiori and Bertino should be applauded for their recent intervention and modest reductions in the education budget. The public should view it as a first step toward a merit based academic system of education as it existed 50 years ago.

In my tertiary review of the original budget by focusing on unnecessary administrators I reduced the 2024 budget to $94,863,206 but included $4,000,000 of merit bonus pay for the 507 teachers and $1,250,000 in merit bonus pay for the 89 special ed teachers.

Classroom teachers must be unshackled and supported, given the ability to teach academics. Katie Addis is in a fight for the children and it’s just beginning. The feckless Board of Ed must be replaced, except for Katie if we have any hope of overcoming the tragic unleashing of ignorance, at a huge expense.

Tony Christ

Falls Church, Va./Ocean City

X

Offshore Wind Facts

Editor:

Sometimes I wonder if Americans are interested in knowing the truth anymore. It’s out there, but not always easy to find.

Specifically, I wonder if people are aware of the following facts about Offshore Wind:

Offshore Wind is a very expensive technology – three times as expensive as land-based wind – and is not in any way harmless to the environment. Fifty mayors along the East Coast are calling for a moratorium until environmental impacts, including damage to sea life and bird life, can be studied. The Board of Commissioners of Cape May County, New Jersey voted unanimously in opposition to an offshore wind farm proposed near its coastline. Because it is so expensive, tax credits to the developers are necessary – and those developers are not American companies – American taxpayers are giving millions and millions of dollars in OUR tax money (actually our great-great-grandchildren’s tax money) to foreign companies. I have a problem with this. Speaking of sea life – how many people are aware that there are no natural loud noises in the ocean? Watch a nature program of the ocean (such as “Planet Earth”) and you will see that the ocean is very quiet. What do you think happens to a whale or dolphin when its sonar system is impacted by the incredibly loud noises due to the pile driving and construction of these monstrous turbines? Do you think perhaps they may do everything they can to get away from the source of these noises? I’m pretty sure life does not go along as usual. Also, the vibration the huge blades on these enormous machines create in the water – how can this not affect the migratory patterns of these beautiful creatures? Common sense tells you they will change their routes, most likely to their detriment. And to top it off – some of the “data” used to justify the need for “green energy” to combat climate change is corrupted – this is according to a new study “Corrupted Climate Stations: The Official U.S. Surface Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed” published by the Heartland Institute. The report finds that 96% of U.S. temperature stations used to measure climate change fail to meet what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considers to be “acceptable” and uncorrupted by its own published standards. The research shows that 96% of these stations are corrupted by their “close proximity to asphalt, machinery, and other heat-producing, heat-trapping or heat-accentuating objects”. One has to ask oneself why on Earth one would place a temperature station in a location that will most definitely cause higher than actual temperature readings?

Unfortunately, I could go on and on, but then, of course, few would bother to read this letter. I just want people to be aware of the facts – that these machines being proposed for our coast are not cute windmills – they are monstrously huge machines that will create (and as far as sea life and bird life is concerned already are creating) an environmental disaster.

Carol Frazier

Ocean Pines

X

Praise For Community

Editor:

The community around Ocean Pines is due recognition for their continuing support of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines – Ocean City, Maryland. The local club is part of an international organization of volunteers in over 80 countries which focuses on “Serving the Children of the World”. The local club has nearly 50 members form Ocean Pines, Ocean City, Berlin and Southern Sussex County who volunteer tirelessly to raise funds in support of local youth and also perform community service, none of which could be accomplished without the support of the community. Some of the efforts are an annual “Pick 3” Lottery Raffle sold by members and weekly at the Ocean Pines Farmers Market, Springfest beer sales, selling concessions in Ocean Pines for their annual Car Show, Summer Concerts in the Park, the 4th of July celebration and craft shows to name a few. A major part of these funds are budgeted for annual scholarships awarded to local graduating senior students. This year $16,000 was awarded.

Local businesses also support the Kiwanis Club, as was the case for the June 3 Annual Car Show. A big thank you to Red Sun Custom Apparel, The Foard Lund Wilson Group of Merrill Lynch, Danzi Brothers, Dan Franklin Plumbing, The DV Robertson Group (Seafloor Carpet & Hardwood), Eagle Roofing, Yasmin, LLC (Paradise Grill & Pizzaria), Baby Boomer Insurance, Fenwick Hardware, OC Eyecare, Bank of Ocean City, Sherrie Clifford, JHT, Berlin Autowash, Go Glass of West OC. Rayne’s Reef and the Treasure Chest for sponsoring the event.

Kiwanis is grateful for the community support and will continue to strive to help make a difference.

Kiwanian David J. Landis, Sr.