Worcester County Arts Council Awards Grants

by

cThe Worcester County Arts Council is pleased to award $22,700 in the Community Arts Development Grants program for art projects and events to be presented by local nonprofit organizations. Grantees pictured in the front row include Rina Thaler of the Art League of Ocean City, Alison Early, administrative assistant for the Town of Berlin and Sally Hendon, music director for Community Church of Ocean Pines. Grantees pictured in the back row include Carol Rose of the Berlin Heritage Foundation and Ellie Scott of the Pines Tones Chorus.