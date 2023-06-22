BLC Reviews Plans For Oceans Calling; 65 Businesses Within Festival Footprint SNOW HILL – County officials reviewed the proposed layout and security measures for the Oceans Calling Festival this week. While promoters and Ocean City officials will return for formal approval next month, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) reviewed plans for the three-day festival at a meeting on Wednesday. “No decisions are made… Read More »

School Board Members Reflect On Budget Process, Strained Relations NEWARK – School system officials approved an updated budget this week before sharing their frustrations regarding the process. The Worcester County Board of Education voted 6-1 this week to approve a $127.5 million budget for the coming fiscal year. The budget includes cuts the board made last week in response to the maintenance of effort… Read More »

OC Council Adopts Moratorium On Cannabis Businesses OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City voted this week to establish a moratorium on businesses that grow, process or sell cannabis. After voting Tuesday to prohibit the issuance of on-site cannabis licenses, the Mayor and Council had before them a resolution establishing a moratorium on the acceptance or processing of applications or site plans… Read More »