Roncito Gals

Last weekend’s 3rd Annual Tuna and Tiaras ladies only tuna tournament attracted 57 boats and 288 anglers. Taking the top prize of $38,000 for the heaviest fish weighed was the Roncito team, above, with a 183-pound bigeye tuna. Rounding out the heaviest fish category were the Turnin’ Fins with an 87 pounder and the Chaser, right bottom, with a 45 pounder. In the stringer category, the top honor and a check for $31,000 went to the Pumpin Hard, below, with 191 pounds; the Playmate, right top, 183 pounds; and Chain Reaction, right middle, 183 pounds. There were 2,285 pounds of fish weighed in total. A portion of the event proceeds are donated to Women Supporting Women. Submitted Photos