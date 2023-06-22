NEWARK – A handful of students and parents approached school system officials this week to question a coaching change at Stephen Decatur High School.

Members of the school’s girls varsity basketball team spoke to the Worcester County Board of Education this week regarding Stephen Decatur High School’s announcement that Brittany Tracy, a teacher at the school, would be the new coach. Those in attendance said they didn’t understand why Aaron Wyatt, the team’s assistant coach for the past several years, didn’t get the job.

“They are devastated a man they’ve been playing for, a man they’ve been trained by, is no longer their coach,” said Kim Tucker, a parent of boys team member who was there to support girls team members. “Everyone is looking for some transparency and accountability as to why he is no longer the coach.”

On June 15, Decatur announced on social media Tracy, the school’s 2023 teacher of the year, would be the new head coach for the girls basketball program. Tracy worked as assistant coach under Amy Fenzel-Mergott, Kate Coates and Scott Kurtz over a six-year span. She left coaching to spend more time with her young sons but now that they’re older is ready to return to athletics, according to the school.

“Having played herself in high school, participated in intramural programs in college, and studied under some of the great coaches at SDHS, she is ready to leave a positive mark on the program,” the school’s announcement reads. “Tracy is thankful to the previous coaching staff for caring deeply about the players and the game, and she carries that sentiment with her today.”

Students came to this week’s school board meeting to ask why Wyatt, who they said essentially acted as head coach for the past few years, wasn’t appointed.

“I find it to be my duty to stand up for him based on everything he has done for me,” student Paityn Tyre said. “He has made me a better basketball player and most importantly a better person. This is just sad and devastating that the person my teammates and I have grown to trust is being ripped away, potentially tearing the team family we’ve developed apart. I believe we need a clear understanding of why we don’t have a coach anymore.”

Teammate Makenzee Purnell agreed.

“Everything he did was our of love for the players and game,” she said.

Tyre’s mother, who pointed out that the two seasons Wyatt had guided the team were its most successful seasons, also expressed her frustration. She praised the impact Wyatt had on players.

“They have learned a great deal about life and basketball skills,” Lyndsay Greenan-Tyre said. “They were given this opportunity because that coach has the experience and the mindset that Stephen Decatur has not had prior. We are very blessed to have a local leader who has played professional sports and has experience and provides our girls with a different element they weren’t given before.”

Stephen Decatur Principal Tom Sites said in an interview after the meeting that school officials had interviewed a variety of people for the coaching position following Kurtz’s resignation this spring.

“Dr. Bunting, the athletic administrator, and Athletic Director Dan Dobronz conducted extensive interviews with a number of fantastic candidates,” Sites said.

They narrowed the field down and a selection committee offered the position to Tracy.

“She has a passion for the game,” Sites said. “She’s developed great relationships with our student athletes here at Decatur.”

When asked about the assistant coach position, Sites indicated that this month’s decision related only to the head coach role.

“All we’ve done so far is name the head coach,” he said. “No other staffing determinations have been made at this time.”