The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater recently awarded scholarships to students attending summer theatre camps and college. Ara Kang, who portrayed Te Fiti in “Disney’s Moana, Jr.,” will be attending the Salisbury University’s Theatre Tech Summer Camp, and Seidon Shaffer, who portrayed the Left Claw in “Disney’s Moana, Jr.,” will be attending two weeks of Stephen Decatur High School’s Summer Theatre Program. Cayden Wallace, who had many roles in the Ocean Pine’s Children’s Theater productions, will be attending Catholic University of America this fall majoring in Musical Theater and minoring in Digital Arts. Pictured from left to right are Xanthe Lewis, Paulette DeRosa-Matrona, Ara Kang, Seidon Shaffer, Cayden Wallace, Tina Nichols, and Sharon Sorrentino.