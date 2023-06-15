Developers presented members of the Berlin Planning Commission this week with design concepts for a residential development at the intersection of Germantown Road and Route 113. Above, a rendering shows the project at its proposed location. Submitted Image

BERLIN – Developers shared concept plans for a substantial residential development near the intersection of Germantown Road and Route 113 this week.

On Wednesday, developers met with the Berlin Planning Commission to talk about concept plans for a project that would include townhouses, condos and a retail space. The project is being planned for 12 acres near the Route 113 intersection.

“Given the location of the site we found it would be a good opportunity to create a place-making type community that would bring value to the Town of Berlin,” said Salvatore Benvenga of Ci Design.

Attorney Mark Cropper told the commission his clients were presenting three concept drawings for the site. He said that while they strongly preferred the first option, labeled 2A, they were sharing the others to show they’d considered more than one alternative for the site.

The preferred option features a 9,000 square foot retail space, 32 townhomes and villas, three story condominiums featuring 44 units and another section of 13 villas. The buildings would be accessed off Germantown Road.

“We really wanted to hear your comments with regard to this plan before we go much farther,” Cropper said.

He added that part of the property was zoned B-1 and part was zoned R-1 but that the project would be pursued as a PUD, or planned unit development.

Commissioner members expressed some concern about the three-story buildings shown in the concept plan.

“Is it going to be another three story monster that’s not expressive of the town?” commission member Pete Cosby said.

Benvenga said the design would be done with elements that would diminish the appearance of the third floor.

“You add those types of features, you have some ins and outs, you have some balconies, various ways to break down that massing to bring it to a human scale,” he said. “That’s the intention.”

Lauren Britt Hudson, a local realtor, added that she’d been hired to provide input on the project, to ensure that it was congruent with Berlin.

Commission member Newt Chandler said the project needed more park or recreation space for its residents.

“It looks like a lot of people and not a lot of open space,” he said. “This is the problem with these high-density projects. You need somewhere for these families.”

Cosby agreed. He said he liked the idea of the retail building but noted that space might be needed for recreation.

“You need a little more park for this amount of people,” he said. “I’d hate to see the retail go but on the other hand I do think recreation space is important.”

Commission members suggested potentially using the retail space as a community center of some sort. Chris Denny, chair of the commission, pointed out that the lot at the corner of Route 113 and Germantown Road was for sale.

“Once something comes on that corner whoever’s in that retail is going to break camp anyway,” he said.

Commission member Austin Purnell said he didn’t particularly like the three-story buildings shown on the plan. Chandler agreed. Hudson said the developers were willing to make adjustments to the project as it moved forward.

“They’re very willing, flexible and amenable to doing what’s going to be in the best interest of the community,” she said.

Commission members thanked the group for soliciting input on the project while planning was still underway.

“I really like the overall concept,” Cosby said.