A SHA graphic shows the detour route for motorists while the overnight closures of Route 90 take place. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY – Overnight closures of the Route 90 corridor will begin next week as crews commence with a milling and patching project.

Beginning Sunday, June 18, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin an overnight milling and patching project along Route 90 from Route 50 to Route 589. The agency reports the roadwork should be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, but that motorists can expect overnight closures of the Route 90 corridor throughout the course of the project.

“During recent pavement inspections, our crews noticed sections of pavement that need rehabilitation in the median surrounding the rumble strips,” said Shanteé Felix, SHA media relations manager. “We needed to initiate the project now to assure a safe and reliable system for the increased traffic MD 90 will experience during the summer season. The State Highway Administration conferred with the Town of Ocean City before scheduling this work, and it was determined that closing MD 90 for overnight work was the best solution for lessening the impact to the traveling public. Motorists may want to consider using US 50 into downtown Ocean City to MD 528 (Coastal Highway) as an alternate until the project is complete.”

SHA reports crews will begin work at 10 p.m. Sunday nights and 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with the road reopening by 6 a.m. each morning to allow full traffic flow in and out of Ocean City. During work hours, Route 90 will be closed in both directions, with detours in place.

Motorists traveling east on US 50 should continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road), turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90, and turn either east or west onto MD 90.

Motorists traveling west on MD 90 should continue west on MD 90 to MD 589, take a right onto the ramp to MD 589 south (left at light), and follow MD 589 to US 50, and take US 50 west.

“We understand that detours and roadwork may be an inconvenience,” Felix said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to make our transportation system reliable and safe for all users.”