BERLIN– Officials designated a portion of Route 611 to the memory of Corporal Glenn Hilliard this week.

A year after he was killed in the line of duty while serving the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, state and local officials recognized Hilliard by dedicating a stretch of Stephen Decatur Highway to his memory.

“Today’s a tough day for the Hilliard family,” Del. Wayne Hartman said. “It’s a tough day for our law enforcement family and a tough day for our community as a whole. It was one year ago today that Corporal Hilliard made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community. Never once did I think a tragedy like this could happen here in our backyard.”

Hilliard, 41, died June 12, 2022, while trying to arrest a fugitive in Wicomico County. His death was mourned throughout Delmarva, as he spent 18 years in law enforcement, working in the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and previously as an officer in the U.S. Marshal Task Force, the Crisfield Police Department, the Berlin Police Department and as a seasonal officer for the Ocean City Police Department.

Hilliard was posthumously promoted to corporal by Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis and was honored this week with a highway dedication ceremony. During the past year, Hartman worked with the Maryland State Highway Administration to make possible the dedication of a portion of Route 611 to Hilliard.

“Today we’re going to celebrate the valiant and selfless life of Corporal Hilliard and surround the Hilliard family with love and gratitude,” Hartman said.

Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing thanked Hartman and state officials who made the dedication possible. He noted that it was said that a person would not be forgotten if their name was said.

“His name will be echoed by the thousands and thousands that go across this way,” he said. “He is in our hearts. We won’t forget to say his name. But today someone ensured that many more will recognize and say his name.”

Lewis also offered his gratitude for the dedication.

“For me out of this tragedy did in fact come triumph,” he said. “I got to know the Hilliard family. Every single one of them, and the invaluable roles they played in Glenn’s life. This is an incredible family. A family that embodies what every family should emulate.”

He added that the dedication meant a lot to everyone.

“I can’t thank this community enough for all the love they’ve shown this beautiful family when they need it most,” Lewis said.

In addition to unveiling the highway signs that will be placed in two locations on Route 611, one for each direction, Hartman also presented Lewis with a smaller sign to display in the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Hartman presented Hilliard’s family with a sign as well, along with the flag flown over the state capitol in the officer’s honor.

Tashica Hilliard said the highway dedication was a wonderful gesture to honor her husband.

“I want to thank everyone that took time out to come here today,” she said. “It’s a difficult day today for me and I’m sure it’s going to be a difficult week but the support I have is truly amazing. It does help me to be a little stronger every day. Thank you all. I’m very appreciative.”