BERLIN — The Women’s Club of Ocean Pines recently presented more than $10,000 in annual scholarships and community donations.

The club, active since 1974 and boasting more than 100 members, offers local women an outlet both to socialize and give back to their community.

To raise money, the club each year hosts game parties, fashion shows, bake sales, restaurant of the month dinners, garage sales, and other social events.

Students receiving scholarships this year were Julia Carlson, Stephen Decatur High School, $1,500; Cadence Hughes, Stephen Decatur High School, $1,500; Cayden Wallace, Worcester Preparatory School, $1,500; and Rina Dirickson, Stephen Decatur High School, $3,000

Dirickson was the recipient of the Gloria Moyer Memorial Scholarship, which honored Moyer as a vital member of the organization as a former officer, editor, and leader.

“We were so pleased to award this scholarship in Gloria’s memory to Rina Dirickson as a talented young woman who demonstrates, like Gloria, leadership skills,” club member Diane McGraw said.

Additionally, community donations this year included the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, $700; Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, $700; 4 Steps Therapeutic Riding Program, $250; Coastal Hospice, $200: Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, $200; Sarah’s Pantry, $200; Delmarva Chorus, $200; Stories Love Music, $150; Women Supporting Women, $150; U.S. Kennels, $150; and

Town Cats, $100.

McGraw said the nonprofit organizations were awarded community donations to benefit Ocean Pines residents and upon the recommendations from members.

The Women’s Club is always looking for new members, as well as new donors. Members meet on the first Thursday of each month, except for July and August. Annual dues are $10.