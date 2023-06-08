With the sounds, sights and smells, the Boardwalk is a blow to the senses typically but in a good way. Everything comes together to represent summer in a beach town.

Some of the sounds heard on the Boardwalk include the ringing of arcade games and shrieks from amusement rides. Some of the smells include salt air, caramel popcorn and French fries. Some of the sights include all things Ocean City in the summer season, from full trams heading north and south and fashion trends of the day to kids running along the sea wall and street performers doing their thing.

It’s the visual aspect of the Boardwalk that was in the news this week,

as the Ocean City Mayor and Council voted 6-1 to use $549,815 in assigned advertising money on the purchase of 14 double-sided digital message signs to be added to the four already in place along the electronic promenade. The signs will be used to market events in Ocean City, publicize emergency messages and advertising.

The concept of 18 double-sided digital messages spread out along the 2.45-mile Boardwalk is overkill and takes away from the unique scenery being provided by the beach and o-cean. Adding a few new signs would be fine, but this is too much. It’s not a smart move and a poor use of advertising dollars. It was surprising this week to see only one council mem-ber – Peter Buas – vote to oppose the move. Buas was right when he said, “I just think it’s too much visual stimulation out there. I might be in the minority, and I’m okay with placing them, I just don’t want to clutter the Boardwalk with 14 more locations.”

Though he supported it in his vote with the understanding some signage would be removed in time, Councilman Frank Knight said,

“There’s been complaints about signs on the Boardwalk. We’ll have eight trams with message boards on them, plus 28 screens here. It just seems like a lot of visual stuff on the Boardwalk. I’m all for advertising and putting these message boards out there, it just seems like 36 is a lot of screens.”

Buas and Knight had the right thoughts, but in the end the council went for adding these signs to the Boardwalk. The good news is they are not expected to be added to the boards until next summer.