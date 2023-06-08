OCEAN CITY – A conditional use request to permit a parasailing operation at Dead Freddie’s will advance to the Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort commission.

On Tuesday, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to forward a conditional use request to the Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation.

Joe Moore, attorney for Parasail Sarasota LLC, said the conditional use will allow his client to operate a water-related recreational activity with one parasail boat and three reserved parking spaces at Dead Freddie’s.

“We are here for a conditional use,” he told the commission. “Our obligation is to show you that the conditional use we are requesting is not in any way detrimental to the public interest. We will show you we have no adverse effect at all upon the use and enjoyment of surrounding properties.”

In a public hearing held Tuesday, Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy said the applicant was seeking a conditional use permit for a parasailing operation to be located on the existing pier behind Dead Freddie’s, located on 64th Street. She added the application also reserved three spaces in the restaurant’s parking lot, which is required by code.

“You do see under Article 4, districts, Division 10, local commercial, that the use is permitted by conditional use that allows them to come forward with this water-related recreational activity application,” she said. “Then we also had the Town of Ocean City guidelines for water-use permits. It is up to the applicant to work with you to let you know which ones of those may be necessary and which ones may not.”

Following staff review, Gordy said her department had requested several conditional use conditions. Those conditions include that the required insurance be recognized by the state, that no stand-up watercraft be permitted, that the operation be limited to one parasail boat, and that the time period for the conditional use permit be determined, among other things.

“The comprehensive plan clearly does support water related recreational activities here in the Town of Ocean City,” she added.

Parasail Sarasota LLC principal Brad Donahue said his proposed operation would be the only parasail business from the Route 90 bridge to the Delaware line. He said the Dead Freddie’s location was ideal, as it was near several notable landmarks and access to the bay.

“It’s a prominent location, it’s close to Route 90, the water tower and the public works facilities are good landmarks to explain, there’s ample parking, the waterway and boat ramp there allows access out to the bay,” he told the commission. “It’s a very good location, in my opinion.”

During the public hearing, however, Teal Drive resident Susan Wenzlaff shared her concerns that the water was not deep enough to operate a parasail at Dead Freddie’s. She said she was concerned that the business would have to use the public boat ramp at 64th Street.

“There is not enough water here …,” he said. “We want you to be successful, but it’s a difficult location to make work. You’ll have your parking, and you’ll end up using the boat ramp.”

When asked if the public boat ramp could be used by commercial operations, Wenzlaff said there was no guidance.

Mark Wenzlaff, operator of Advance Marina on 66th Street, also shared his concerns about the proposed location and the potential use of the public boat ramp.

“To stage passangers on and off at the boat ramp would interfere with other people using the boat ramp for normal practices,” he said.

At the close of the public hearing, the commission voted unanimously to forward a favorable recommendation on the conditional use request to the Mayor and Council. The commission agreed to set a time period of three years.

“I think it’s a great operation,” said Commissioner Palmer Gillis.