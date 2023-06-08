Optimist Club Presented Scholarships to Snow Hill Students

Students AThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club presented $30,000 in scholarships at the Snow Hill High School senior awards night. Pictured, from left, are Christina Dolomount Brown, president of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club; Justin Hurney $10,000; Randy Schilb $7,000; T’Marah Cannon $7,000; Sierra Smullen $6,000; and Kathy Cater, Optimist member and scholarship committee member. Submitted Photos