A group photo from last week’s Ravens Roost #44’s 26th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ravens Roost #44 of Ocean City recently announced the presentation of annual scholarship awards.

This year, scholarship awards totaling $15,000 went to six students at three area high schools.

The 2023 scholar/athlete awardees are Breanne Ferguson, Stephen Decatur High School/University of Maryland, Connor Herr, Stephen Decatur High School/Virginia Tech, Anne Carter, Worcester Preparatory School/Wake Forest University, Morgan Schoch, Worcester Preparatory School/University of South Carolina, Cole Donnelly, Indian River High School/University of Delaware and Scarlett Dunn, Indian River High School/Stevenson University.

Ravens Roost #44 has awarded 243,900 in scholarships to local students during the last two decades.

Don McMullen, Scholarship Committee co-chair, said the Ravens Roost Scholarship Committee awards individual scholarships based on SAT/ACT scores, grade-point averages, participation in athletics, community service, work history, letters of recommendations, and an essay on how athletics are important in today’s society.

Additionally, Ravens Roost #44 held its 26th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf Club on June 2. Almost 130 golfers participated.

The winning teams and players were first-place team Russ Bowen, Joe Ayre, Brian Henry and Kevin Stover; Ravens Roost first-place team Ravens Roost #44 Ocean City Paul Fohner, Dennis Fohner, Chuck Eder, Brian Stevens; closest to the pin (men’s) Mike DeGrandis; Closest to the pin (women’s) Deb Williams; Closest to the line (men’s) Charlie McMichael; Closest to the line (women’s) Patty Lewis; and Putting contest winner Mike Decker.

The Scholarship Committee wishes to thank signature sponsor American Legion Post 166 of Ocean City, and major sponsors District Cannabis, Atlantic General Hospital, Pit n Pub, Mike’s Flooring & Design Center, and Matt Ortt Companies.

“We would also like to thank our tee sponsors, local golf courses who donated rounds of golf, and businesses who donated gift certificates and prizes,” McMullen said. “In addition, we would like to thank our 128 golfers who played on a beautiful sunny day at the Ocean Pines Golf Club, and all our Ravens Roost #44 volunteers who made this event another success. A special thank you to Ocean Pines Director of Golf Bob Beckelman and his staff and Director of Golf Maintenance Justin Hartshorne and his staff for the excellent course conditions, and Judie and her staff at the Clubhouse Grille restaurant for an outstanding luncheon.”

McMullen said the Scholarship Committee is currently seeking donations for 2024 scholarships. Donations may be mailed to Ravens Roost #44, Post Office Box 4161, Ocean City, Maryland 21843.