Child Abuse Sentence

SNOW HILL – A Berlin man has been sentenced to 50 years for child abuse following a conviction in March.

On May 19, Connor Kelly, age 32, of Berlin, was sentenced to 50 years in the Division of Corrections for his conviction on the charges of one count of child abuse in the second degree, three counts of second-degree assault, and one count of neglect of a minor. He was found guilty by a jury after a week-long trial in the Worcester County Circuit Court on March 15. Judge Beau H. Oglesby presided over the case and imposed the sentence, which was the maximum sentence allowed by law.

The charges arose out of a call received by the Ocean Pines Police Department on Feb. 15, 2021, regarding a one-month-old male infant who presented with a spiral fracture of the arm at Atlantic General Hospital. Upon further examination by medical staff, it was determined that in addition to the spiral fracture, the infant had suffered from several broken ribs, which were old enough to be already healing. The Ocean Pines Police Department and Child Protective Services jointly investigated this matter and learned that Kelly, the infant’s biological father, had been solely responsible for his care on the days that he suffered the injuries. Investigators also obtained text messages written by Kelly on the dates in question proving that he knew about the child’s injuries and that he attempted to cover them up by providing false information regarding the cause of the injuries to medical personnel.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser commended the Ocean Pines Police Department, the CRICKET Center, the Department of Social Services, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and Detectives Bailey and Martin for their thorough investigation and thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Pamela Correa and Mary-Ann Burkhart who prosecuted this case.

The mission of the CRICKET Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health

therapists and medical personnel. To learn more, or to report suspected child abuse or neglect, contact 410-641-0097.

Holiday Weekend By Numbers

OCEAN CITY – While service calls fell significantly, traffic enforcement numbers spiked over the holiday weekend in Ocean City.

According to data provided by Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, total service calls declined 11% this Memorial Day holiday weekend. Total traffic enforcement actions spiked 31% over the three-day weekend compared to last year.

A breakdown of the statistics compiled over the last three years starting with this year is as follows: officer calls for service 1,268, 1,425 (2022) and 1,023 (2021); citizen calls for service, 1,740, 1,956 (2022) and 1,560 (2021); total calls for service, 1,740, 1,956 (2022) and 1,560 (2021); traffic citations, 337, 197 (2022) and 255 (2021); traffic warnings, 208, 219 (2022); and 76 (2021); total traffic enforcement, 545, 416 (2022) and 331 (2021); accidents, 11, 13 (2022) and 22 (2021); total arrests, 71, 81 (2022) and 93 (2021); drug arrests, three, 12 (2022) and five (2021); weapon arrests, nine, 13 (2022) and nine (2021); and DUI arrests, 11, same as last two years.

Serious Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY – Three men face serious charges this week after police and witnesses observed them repeatedly assault a man in downtown Ocean City.

On May 27 around 2 a.m., Ocean City police were notified of a fight in progress on Wicomico Street. A man, later identified as Michael Miller, 28, of Berlin, was observed by police punching a man in the face with a closed fist, which is second-degree assault. The officer on bike patrol tackled Miller preventing him from fleeing the scene once he saw police. Another officer confirmed the victim was unconscious but breathing.

Interviews with witnesses to the fight reported there were two other individuals in the fight nearby who were subsequently identified as John Edwards, 41, of Ocean City, and Brandon Olszewski, 30, of Ocean City.

Police were able to view video footage of the assault that showed Miller, Edwards and Olszewski collectively beating on the victim. The assault began over a verbal altercation before Miller knocked the victim down and repeatedly punched him in the face. The video showed Edwards and Olszewski stomping on the victim’s body while Miller continuously punched him in the face.

Edwards, Olszewski and Miller were each charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Weapons Confiscated

OCEAN CITY – A Princess Anne man was charged with weapons violations following a traffic last week.

On May 25, around 2 a.m., Ocean City police observed a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue stop at traffic signals in the crosswalks twice in a short period of time. After pulling the vehicle over, the officer noticed the odor of burning marijuana. The motorist, Victor White, 38, was uncooperative at first but did consent to a search of the vehicle. The search discovered marijuana in the center console of the vehicle as well as in the glove box. In the backseat, police found a case that contained black metal knuckles, a purple handheld stun weapon, a black flashlight stun weapon, metal knuckles and two black police batons. While at police headquarters for booking, a silver metal spiked ring was discovered in White’s sock. Each of the weapons are illegal per city ordinance.

Choking Leads To Assault

OCEAN CITY – Assault charges have been filed against a Maryland man as a result of an altercation last weekend with a bar security guard.

Ocean City police were alerted to a disorderly person being held down outside a bar around 10 p.m. on May 27. As police approached, officers were advised by a security guard he was assaulted by Cole Stotler, 28, of Hagerstown, while he was ejecting another man for a dress-code violation. As the security staff member was removing the man, Stotler, a friend of the man who was being ejected, allegedly choked him from behind with his arm across his throat. The security staffer punched Stotler in the face with a closed first to defend himself and escape the hold.

Stotler was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Gun Discovered

OCEAN CITY – A Pennsylvania woman was charged with possessing a loaded handgun and multiple traffic violations last week.

Anastasia Hines, 36, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was driving west on 49th Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Coastal Highway. Police followed her 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and observed an ability to maintain her lane of navigation. Police approached the vehicle when it came to a stop at Robin Drive and noticed the driver’s speech was slurred. A license check revealed the motorist’s license was suspended in Pennsylvania. After field sobriety tests and more physical observation, Hines was charged with driving under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded 9 mm handgun was located under the driver’s seat. A loaded spare magazine was found in the glove box. A computer check found the gun was stolen. Along with traffic violations, Hines was charged with transporting a handgun and transporting a loaded handgun on a public roadway.

Assault, Burglary Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man was hit with six charges last weekend for his role in an early-morning disturbance.

On May 28 at 1:58 a.m., Ocean City police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call around 14th Street. Police were informed an unknown male, later identified as Brian Galvez, 28, of Silver Spring, had entered in an apartment and assaulted the residents before being chased out of the unit. When police caught up to Galvez, he informed them he had been beaten up and was trying to get away. Galvez was not cooperating with police and tensed up continuously as handcuffs were administered.

Further interview of the victims in the apartment revealed Galvez walked through an unlocked storm door and sat on their couch. Galvez would not leave after several requests and began video recording the inside of the apartment. Two victims then physically ushered Galvez out the door when he struck both men. Galvez was charged with two counts of burglary and assault, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY – A domestic incident in a motel parking lot got the attention of resort police last weekend.

Tyler DeJesus, 24, of Wilmington, Del., was observed by a police officer on routine patrol on May 26 about 10:30 p.m. tackle a female to the ground in a motel parking lot. Upon orders by the police officer to get off the woman he was assaulting, DeJesus let the woman go and began immediately resisting arrest. It took two police officers to get handcuffs on DeJesus.

A search of DeJesus found metal knuckles in his front pants pocket. Metal knuckles are illegal in Ocean City per municipal ordinance. DeJesus was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and possession of metal knuckles.