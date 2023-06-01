Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28

410-289-BUXY

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Sunday, June 2:

Local’s Night w/DJ Tops Cut Off

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th & Boardwalk

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays & Saturdays:

Phil Perdue on Piano

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

410-289-6846

37th & 38th St. Oceanside at

Castle In The Sand Hotel

Friday, June 2:

Darin Engh,

Monkee Paw

Saturday, June 3:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Sunday, June 4:

Josh Pryor Duo,

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Monday, June 5:

Nate Clendenen,

Remy & Lyons

Tuesday, June 6:

Heather Vidal,

Chris Sacks Duo

Wednesday, June 7:

Shortcut Sunny,

The Beach Bandits

Thursday, June 8:

Kevin Poole,

Lime Green Band

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 2:

Lennon LaRicci

& The Leftovers

Saturday, June 3:

Jim Long & Old School

Tuesdays:

Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy

Cork Bar

Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.

Friday, June 2: DJ Wax

Saturday, June 3:

Uncultured Swine

Sunday, June 4:

Caleb Folks

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, June 4:

Rick & Regina

Wednesday, June 7:

John Remy

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.

Friday, June 2:

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, June 3:

Fuzzbox Piranha

Sunday, June 4: DJ Wax

Thursdays: Dance Party

w/ DJ Magellan & Tommy

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, June 2: DJ RobCee,

Denim & Lace, Starlight Anthem

Saturday, June 3: DJ Hook,

Petty Coat Junction,

Pineapple Band

Monday, June 5: DJ Smooth,

Side Project, Rogue Citizens

Tuesday, June 6: Bryan Clark

Wednesday, June 7: Latin Night

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Tuesdays: Bingo w/ Blake

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Thursdays & Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, June 3:

Rogue Citizens, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, June 4:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Deogee

Saturday, June 3:

The Dunehounds

Sunday, June 4: Beats By Deogee

Mondays: Karaoke w/Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Deogee

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Pier 23

410-289-3323

12817 Harbor Rd. West O.C.

Friday, June 2: G-Men

Saturday, June 3: Rick & Regina

Sunday, June 4: Rymac & AJ

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline &

Talbot Sts. On The Boards

Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3:

Doc Marten & The Flannels

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, June 2:

DJ Tuff, DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,

Full Circle, Not Leaving Sober,

Crash The Party

Saturday, June 3: DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz, DJ Tuff, Crash The Party,

Not Leaving Sober, Tunnel’s End

Sunday, June 4: DJ Davie,

DJ Connair, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

Triple Rail Turn, Steal The Sky

Monday, June 5: DJ Davie,

Blake Haley, Dear Zoe

Tuesday, June 6: DJ Davie,

Opposite Directions, Liquid A

Wednesday, June 7: DJ Davie,

Full Circle Duo, Liquid A

Thursday, June 8:

DJ Davie, DJ Cruz

John McNutt Band,

Go Go Gadjet