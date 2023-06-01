Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Sunday, June 2:
Local’s Night w/DJ Tops Cut Off
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St. Oceanside at
Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, June 2:
Darin Engh,
Monkee Paw
Saturday, June 3:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Sunday, June 4:
Josh Pryor Duo,
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Monday, June 5:
Nate Clendenen,
Remy & Lyons
Tuesday, June 6:
Heather Vidal,
Chris Sacks Duo
Wednesday, June 7:
Shortcut Sunny,
The Beach Bandits
Thursday, June 8:
Kevin Poole,
Lime Green Band
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 2:
Lennon LaRicci
& The Leftovers
Saturday, June 3:
Jim Long & Old School
Tuesdays:
Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy
Cork Bar
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, June 2: DJ Wax
Saturday, June 3:
Uncultured Swine
Sunday, June 4:
Caleb Folks
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Sunday, June 4:
Rick & Regina
Wednesday, June 7:
John Remy
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, June 2:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, June 3:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Sunday, June 4: DJ Wax
Thursdays: Dance Party
w/ DJ Magellan & Tommy
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, June 2: DJ RobCee,
Denim & Lace, Starlight Anthem
Saturday, June 3: DJ Hook,
Petty Coat Junction,
Pineapple Band
Monday, June 5: DJ Smooth,
Side Project, Rogue Citizens
Tuesday, June 6: Bryan Clark
Wednesday, June 7: Latin Night
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Tuesdays: Bingo w/ Blake
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Thursdays & Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, June 3:
Rogue Citizens, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, June 4:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays: Beats By Deogee
Saturday, June 3:
The Dunehounds
Sunday, June 4: Beats By Deogee
Mondays: Karaoke w/Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Deogee
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Pier 23
410-289-3323
12817 Harbor Rd. West O.C.
Friday, June 2: G-Men
Saturday, June 3: Rick & Regina
Sunday, June 4: Rymac & AJ
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline &
Talbot Sts. On The Boards
Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3:
Doc Marten & The Flannels
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi Roisterous
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 2:
DJ Tuff, DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,
Full Circle, Not Leaving Sober,
Crash The Party
Saturday, June 3: DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz, DJ Tuff, Crash The Party,
Not Leaving Sober, Tunnel’s End
Sunday, June 4: DJ Davie,
DJ Connair, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,
Triple Rail Turn, Steal The Sky
Monday, June 5: DJ Davie,
Blake Haley, Dear Zoe
Tuesday, June 6: DJ Davie,
Opposite Directions, Liquid A
Wednesday, June 7: DJ Davie,
Full Circle Duo, Liquid A
Thursday, June 8:
DJ Davie, DJ Cruz
John McNutt Band,
Go Go Gadjet