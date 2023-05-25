ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Problems begin to affect relationships, both personal and professional. Act now to shore up those weak foundations before it all comes crashing down around you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Take a break from all that hard work you’ve been doing. There’s nothing like some well-earned fun and games to charge up those Bovine batteries and send you back fully energized and ready to go.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Deception can sometimes affect perception. You should take a longer, deeper look at what you’re being offered. Things might not be quite what you first thought they were.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A friend’s loyalty suddenly comes into question. But, before you rush to judgment, listen to what they have to say. This could be an important learning lesson for you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The time has come for you to set things right. Your courage will help you meet the difficult challenge ahead. Others will be inspired by your actions and rally to support you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A stubborn insistence that your way is the only way to solve problems could make things worse than they are. Open your mind to suggestions from others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A close associate reveals a secret that could affect an upcoming decision. Rely on your natural instinct to weigh everything carefully, to help you get through this dilemma.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Congratulations! Your decision to take action and deal with a long-simmering situation in the workplace begins to pay off. In addition, a family member has some good news.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You still need to persuade your partner that you’re sincere in wanting to save this relationship. Remember: Performance speaks louder than promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A disappointment in the workplace can be a blessing in disguise. Take another look at your goals and see if this is the path you really want to follow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Avoid winding up in the middle of an unpleasant family situation by reassuring your cantankerous kinfolk that you love them all — but that you won’t take sides.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A successful workplace move begins to pay off with offers of new opportunities, but some might come with strings attached. Check them all carefully before deciding.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love to entertain. You appreciate fine food and elegant surroundings. You’re happiest when you make other people feel good about themselves.

