OCEAN PINES – Four candidates will run for two open seats on the association’s board.

Last week, Ocean Pines Association Secretary Stuart Lakernick announced that he has certified four candidates as eligible to run in the 2023 Board of Directors election.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are Elaine Brady, Jeffery Heavner, John Latham and Jerry Murphy.

In March, the elections committee announced upcoming dates for the 2023 election process, including filing and voting deadlines.

This year, candidates will vie for two seats currently held by Parks and Horn. As both are serving the last year of two consecutive terms, they cannot run again because of term limits.

It should be noted there could also be a third open seat on the board, as Director Frank Daly has announced his intentions to sell his home in the Pines. However, it remains to be seen if any potential vacancy will impact this year’s election process.

“We are in the process of selling our home but no firm dates have been nailed down at this time,” Daly said in a statement last month.

The voter eligibility deadline is July 6, and hybrid candidate forums will be announced in coming weeks.

The ballot deadline is Wednesday, Aug 9, with ballot count and vote totals announced on Aug. 11.

The seven-member volunteer board is the governing body of Ocean Pines. Terms for elected directors are three years.

For questions about the election, contact [email protected].