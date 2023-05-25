BERLIN – Frustration with the short-term rental regulations approved last year highlighted a meeting of the town council this week. A week after a Main Street couple had to call the police when inebriated residents of a neighboring short-term rental entered their home at night, numerous citizens approached elected officials to share their concerns. They…
BERLIN – Town officials said this week they wouldn’t select a location for a skate park until the Berlin Parks Commission weighed in on the issue. While a presentation of the skate park location study was on Monday’s agenda, Mayor Zack Tyndall told members of We Heart Berlin officials would not be making any decisions…
WEST OCEAN CITY – The owners of a popular dockside bar and grill credit their three decades of success to their loyal customers and employees. This year, Harborside Bar & Grill celebrates 30 years of operation at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. Co-owners Chris Wall and Lloyd Whitehead said what started as a fledgling…
BERLIN– Law enforcement now has the assistance of cameras in downtown Berlin. Police Chief Arnold Downing this week announced that 10 cameras are now in place in the downtown area. They’re expected to enhance the abilities of police to respond to local issues. “As a police department we know we won’t be able to enforce…
