In recognition of Health Vision Month, held each May, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new Wink! Vision location with a ribbon cutting. Wink is Ocean City's newest premier eye care facility offering state of the art exams, luxury eyewear and contact lenses. The office is located in West Ocean City just west of the Route 50 bridge and is locally owned and operated. Submitted Photo

Fundraiser Announced

WEST OCEAN CITY – Outlets Ocean City is honoring our brave men and women who have served our country.

We are partnering with the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) to raise money and awareness for veterans, active-duty military and their families as part of National Poppy Day.

Beginning May 15 and continuing through Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, Outlets Ocean City will be collecting donations throughout the center to raise money for the ALA. Make your donation at Customer Service, suite 685, to receive a poppy to wear, plus you’ll be rewarded with a Poppy Savings Card. The Poppy Savings Card is valid for either 25% off a single, full priced item or 10% off already discounted item at participating stores. Participating stores include Michael Kors, Under Armour, Old Navy, Mione’s Pizza, Doggie Style, and Deadstock.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation’s uniform.

Outlets Ocean City is a 198,800-square-foot outdoor shopping destination located on Route 50 in West Ocean City, just minutes from the Ocean City beaches. The value-priced center features a collection of over 30 retailers featuring national brands including: Adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, Coach, HomeGoods, J.Crew Factory, Michael Kors, Old Navy Outlet, Skechers, Under Armour and more. Plus, find local retailers like BulkMore, Pepper Palace, Mione’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant and OC Chopsticks Asian Bistro. For more information, visit outletsoceancity.com. For additional information on the Poppy Program, contact Alane Damore, General Manager at Outlets Ocean City. [email protected]

Center Accreditation

BERLIN – The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year accreditation to the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital.

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through an extensive survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“Seeking cancer treatment locally is typically the best option for patients because it allows them to avoid the physical, emotional and financial hardships that can come with long-distance travel to a cancer center. This re-accreditation shows that our community can trust the care we provide here at the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center,” said center director Chanelle Lake. “And, it’s a testament to the good work that our dedicated staff do every day.”

The Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center has held CoC accreditation since 2018.

The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center to continuously improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at a CoC facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

Like all CoC-accredited facilities, the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.

CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed patients with cancer. When patients choose to seek care locally at a CoC-accredited cancer center, they are gaining access to comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care close to home.

Entrepreneurship Competitions

SALISBURY – For the second time in 36 years, tacos won the day at Salisbury University’s annual student Entrepreneurship Competitions.

On the eve of Cinco de Mayo, judges voted the student business plan for Tacos Del Mar, a Mexican-inspired catering company, as the best out of 59 entries in the 2023 contest — the most in SU history.

The proposal echoed one of the competition’s earliest winners, Peter Engler, whose entry in 1989 led to the establishment of Nacho Pete’s a popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant in Salisbury in the 1990s.

The six SU students who established Tacos Del Mar hope the $17,000 prize package they won through this year’s competition find similar success. It included the $15,000 Richard A. Bernstein Achievement Award for Excellence, named in honor of the competition’s founder and sponsored by LWRC International and Rommel Chesapeake, as well as the Taustin Group Award, representing $1,000 in business plan consultation services, and $1,000 through the event’s “Invest in My Idea” poster session round.

The business is the brainchild of Thomas Zinzi Jr. of Clarksburg, Md., who sought an alternative for affordable late-night dining in Salisbury. Creating a menu using traditional family recipes, he spent several weeks catering off-campus student events and fulfilling individual delivery orders before recruiting the help of friends from SU.

“Our competition, obviously, is Taco Bell, Cookout and Royal Farms,” said presenter Robert Turner of Queen Anne, Md., listing restaurants near campus that attract hungry students after most others have closed.

With a company mission that also includes philanthropy, they also have partnered with and support the EVAN Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of and providing support for those affected by childhood cancers. Zinzi has a close connection to the foundation: It was founded in memory of a family friend who passed away from neuroblastoma.

Along with Zinzi and Turner, the winning group included students Walter Arias of Pasadena, Md.; Sammuel Batis of Clarksburg, Md.; Michalec “Mitch” Milauskas of Brunswick, Md.; and Christian O’Hern of Sykesville, Md.

Leadership Promotions

BERLIN – Taylor Bank is pleased to announce a series of recent leadership promotions and a new hire.

Lauren Ruhl has joined the bank as human resources manager. In her role, Ruhl will oversee the execution of the bank’s human resources function. Ruhl brings over 14 years of experience and industry knowledge to Taylor Bank.

Jen Scott, vice president, has been promoted to banking product ,anager. In this position, Scott will manage the servicing and fulfillment of our retirement and IntraFi Network product solutions. Scott has been a member of the Taylor Bank team since 2013. Previously, she held the position of branch manager for main office.

Casey Robinson, assistant vice president, has been promoted to regional branch manager. In this position, Robinson will oversee the Ocean Pines branch and main office. Robinson has been a member of the Taylor Bank team since 1996. Previously, he held the positions of branch manager for the Ocean Pines branch and the mid-Ocean City branch.

Lisa Caldwell was promoted to branch operations manager. In this position, Caldwell will oversee branch operations for multiple branches in partnership with our regional branch managers. In addition, she will assess and mitigate risk through inspection of our processes. Caldwell has been a member of the Taylor Bank team since 2016.

Olivia Schorr-Smith has been selected to participate in the Taylor Bank Management Trainee Program. During the program, Schorr-Smith will submerse into various departments of the bank with specific concentration in our deposit operations department. She will participate in strategic and personal development projects and attend both internal and external training events. Schorr-Smith has been a member of the Taylor Bank team since 2018. Previously, she held the position of loan processor.

Lindsay Foxwell was promoted to senior business services specialist. In this position, Foxwell will collaborate with internal partners to develop new business relationships and service existing business relationships, via our electronic banking solutions. Foxwell has been a member of the Taylor Bank team since 2019. Previously, she held the position of electronic services representative.

“We are pleased to welcome Lauren to our team and to announce the promotions of Jen, Casey, Lisa, Olivia and Lindsay,” said Ray Thompson, president and CEO of Taylor Bank. “Taylor Bank is growing and finding new ways to best serve our communities across Delmarva. Whether through hiring or promotion, we are building a team of experts to help individuals, families, and businesses reach their unique financial goals.”

Manager Welcomed

OCEAN CITY – Paradise Properties Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer Dieste to our staff as a property manager.

A graduate of George Mason University with a Bachelor of Science degree, Dieste has been involved in various segments of the real estate industry from an office manager for a local construction firm and as a licensed Realtor. She is also a certified group fitness and personal trainer.

Fred C. Wetzelberger II, CPM, CMCA, president of Paradise Properties Inc. states, “We welcome Jen to the Paradise team. Her real estate background and experience will make her a valued member to our staff and clients.”

In her spare time, Dieste loves to fish and volunteer for various organizations including Autism Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and the board of directors for her HOA.