Decatur Teams Fall In State Semis

Sophomore Madison McGinnis deals a strike to the plate during last Friday’s 15-2 win over Manchester in the 3A tournament quarterfinals. Photos by the Delmarva Sports Network

BERLIN – Tremendous seasons for the Stephen Decatur boys baseball and girls

Senior Gus Croll delivers to the plate during last Friday’s playoff win over Marriotts Ridge.

softball teams came to a close in the semifinals of the state tournament this week.

Last Friday, Stephen Decatur boys baseball team advanced to the MPSSAA Class 3A baseball state tournament semifinals after defeating Marriotts Ridge, 9-3, last Friday at home. On Tuesday, the Seahawks’ outstanding season came to a close with a 5-3 loss to River Hill. The game was tied 3-3 until the top of the seventh when River Hill scored twice. In the loss, Ryder Swanson and Caden Shockley had two hits apiece. Decatur ended the season with a 20-3 record. Tuesday also saw Decatur’s girls softball fall in the state semifinals to  Damascus, 5-2

Junior Ryder Swanson eyes a pitch during the state quarterfinal win over Marriotts Ridge.

For the girls softball team, the Seahawks slaughter ruled Manchester in the state

Junior Kiara Taylor awaits a pitch during last Friday’s home playoff game.

tourney quarterfinals behind pitcher Madison McGinnis striking out eight over five innings. The offense was paced by sophomore Ryleigh Smith who had four hits on the day including a go-ahead three-run homer. On Tuesday, Decatur fell to Damascus, 5-2, in the state semi-finals of the 3A bracket to close out a 19-3 season.

Sophomore Ryleigh Smith is congratulated by her teammates after a three-run homer.