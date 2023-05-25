BERLIN – Tremendous seasons for the Stephen Decatur boys baseball and girls

softball teams came to a close in the semifinals of the state tournament this week.

Last Friday, Stephen Decatur boys baseball team advanced to the MPSSAA Class 3A baseball state tournament semifinals after defeating Marriotts Ridge, 9-3, last Friday at home. On Tuesday, the Seahawks’ outstanding season came to a close with a 5-3 loss to River Hill. The game was tied 3-3 until the top of the seventh when River Hill scored twice. In the loss, Ryder Swanson and Caden Shockley had two hits apiece. Decatur ended the season with a 20-3 record. Tuesday also saw Decatur’s girls softball fall in the state semifinals to Damascus, 5-2

For the girls softball team, the Seahawks slaughter ruled Manchester in the state

tourney quarterfinals behind pitcher Madison McGinnis striking out eight over five innings. The offense was paced by sophomore Ryleigh Smith who had four hits on the day including a go-ahead three-run homer. On Tuesday, Decatur fell to Damascus, 5-2, in the state semi-finals of the 3A bracket to close out a 19-3 season.